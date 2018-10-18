Review Roundup: What Did Critics Think of Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones, and Bobby Cannavale In THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT?

The world premiere of The Lifespan of a Fact officially opens on Broadway tonight, October 18 at Studio 54 (254 West 54th Street). The production stars Daniel Radcliffe (Privacy, "Harry Potter"), Cherry Jones (The Glass Menagerie, Doubt, "24"), and Bobby Cannavale (The Mother with the Hat, "I, Tonya"). Written by Jeremy Kareken & David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, the play is directed by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman.

Based on the book written by John D'Agata and Jim Fingal, the production is playing limited engagement through Sunday, January 13, 2019.

The determined young fact checker (Daniel Radcliffe) is about to stir up trouble. The demanding editor (Cherry Jones) has given him a big assignment: apply his skill to a groundbreaking piece by the unorthodox author (Bobby Cannavale). Together, they take on the high-stakes world of publishing in this new comedy of conflict. The ultimate showdown between fact and fiction is about to begin - with undeniably delicious consequences.

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT is based on the stirring true story of John D'Agata's essay, "What Happens There," about the Las Vegas suicide of teenager Levi Presley. Jim Fingal, assigned to fact check the piece, ignited a seven-year debate on the blurred lines of what passes for truth in literary nonfiction.

Matt Windman, amNY: While the production (directed by Leigh Silverman, "Violet") is lively and centered on three great actors fighting it out, the play itself is rather thin (little more than the back-and-forth dialogue on which it is based) and the characters are all one-dimensional. It is also problematic that the show (unlike the book) is unable to convey the full extent of D'Agata's essay, without which the subsequent analysis lacks context.

Adam Feldman, Time Out NY: If Fingal gets the upper hand in The Lifespan of a Fact, it's partly thanks to Radcliffe's appeal as an actor. His Fingal may be a persnickity fussbudget with a dubious sense of which battles to pick, but his bite is the bite of an underdog; he's scruffy and small, and his hyperintensity reads as passionate integrity that doesn't know how to contain itself. Cannavale's D'Agata, by contrast, is arrogant and dismissive, and his resistance to Fingal's critiques has an undercurrent of vanity and pique. (Whereas Fingal presents reams of hard evidence, in sometimes comical excess, the playwrights give D'Agata only a few philosophical arguments.)

Terry Teachout, Wall Street Journal: Mr. Radcliffe's post-"Harry Potter" career is a vanishingly rare testament to how serious a grown-up child star can become if he has sufficient talent-and resolve. In addition to choosing offbeat, consistently interesting film roles, he's also turned himself into a stage actor of exceptional quality, one who is more than good enough to go up against Mr. Cannavale and Ms. Jones, two of Broadway's very best performers, without getting his lunch munched. They are, of course and as always, as good as it's possible to be, and Ms. Silverman proves herself yet again to be the kind of director whose presence at the helm of a production is a sure sign of high quality.

David Rooney, Hollywood Reporter: If this makes the play sound in any way didactic, more dialectic than drama, be assured it's not. The exchanges have the vigorous back-and-forth zing of a sweaty squash match, not to mention a stinging relevance to so much of what's been happening for years now in American social, cultural and political discourse. It's hard to imagine this pithy play ever being more timely or more ideally cast, and the dynamic of the three actors is thrilling to watch.

Marilyn Stasio, Variety: If we were living through a different moment in time, the writer's fabricated but emotionally wrenching "truth" would easily outweigh the fact-checker's chilly reality of events. But with the leader of our nation stomping on truth as we know it, and the very essence of reality imperiled by political fact-stretchers, the debate at the heart of this play transcends comedy and demands serious attention.

Robert Hofler, TheWrap: Beyond the nonsense that "The Lifespan of a Fact" makes of journalism, there is the little dramatic problem that none of the three characters grows or develops in the course of 90 minutes.

Greg Evans, Deadline: Certainly the top-grade quality of the cast (and the fascinating real-life story behind the play) has us hoping for answers, or at least a rousing good yarn. There's a little disappointed on both fronts.

Melissa Rose Bernardo, New York Stage Review: As a play, Lifespan isn't much more substantial than the paper your Playbill is printed on. It's really just a fact-checker and a writer arguing, tennis match-style, about the semantics of a magazine story: the tale of a teenager who committed suicide in Las Vegas. How it took three playwrights, Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell, and Gordon Farrell-working from the book by John D'Agata and Jim Fingal (the guys portrayed by Cannavale and Radcliffe)-is anyone's guess. But it makes for a weirdly compelling 95 minutes.

Jesse Oxfeld, New York Stage Review: The Lifespan of a Fact is presented as an urgent and timely examination of facts and accuracy, of how we can know what we think we know and what obligations nonfiction does or does not have to both mundane details and fundamental truths. But it knows its answers before it begins: For the sake of a brisk 90 minutes, the play changes the details of its story as needed.

