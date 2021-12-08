Review Roundup: WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME National Tour

The national tour of What the Constitution Means To Me, Heidi Schreck's Tony Award-nominated Pulitzer Prize finalist play, directed by Oliver Butler, relaunched this fall at the Guthrie Theatre in Minneapolis, MN on September 30, 2021, starring Cassie Beck in the leading role.

Beck assumes the role from Maria Dizzia, who performed engagements of the play in Los Angeles and Chicago, prior to the shutdown of the touring Broadway industry in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Playwright Heidi Schreck's boundary-breaking play breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of Americans. Fifteen year old Heidi earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In this hilarious, hopeful, and achingly human new play, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives.

Guthrie Theatre - Minneapolis, MN

Megan Siemieniak, BroadwayWorld: Cassie Beck is absolutely captivating in the role of Heidi Schreck. Her humor is endearing, and her storytelling is impeccable; she seamlessly takes on the role of Heidi, making each of Heidi's seem like they're her own. Mike Iveson, a member of the original Broadway cast, stuns with the role of the Legionnaire and his experiences of toxic masculinity.

Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune: Schreck's play helps us understand what was going on in that courtroom, which is just one sign of "Constitution's" generosity. It never feels like a pity party because Schreck pivots from her own story to compassion for others, including the Indigenous and Black trans women whose rights the Founding Fathers didn't care about and that, the play argues, subsequent laws ignore.

Broadway Playhouse - Chicago, IL

Patrick Rybarczyk, BroadwayWorld: Playwright Heidi Schreck details her own journey through constitutional debates where she earned scholarship money for college. Cassie Beck skillfully steps into Schreck's shoes to tell her story about the impact of these debates but also what she learned about the constitution and its relevance to her own life.

Catey Sullivan, Chicago Sun Times: Directed by Oliver Butler, and set within the confines of an American Legion Hall, the fourth-wall-demolishing, autobiographical play stars Cassie Beck as Schreck. She has the audience in hand from the start, when she asks all male property owners to raise their hands. Everybody else in the theater? Sorry, the Founders said you don't count, we're told. At least not as much, Beck-as-Schreck explains before explicating a roster of historical judicial decisions proving the statement, starting with the Dred Scott decision and continuing to present day.

The Fourth Walsh: Under the skillful direction of Oliver Butler, Cassie Beck (Heidi) tethers us to the provocative storytelling. Until Beck breaks character and introduces her real identity, her stories, her words, her feelings all feel authentic and organic. She IS Heidi Schreck sharing spontaneous family stories. She is transfixing with her - I mean Heidi's- very personal reflections and reactions to laws that exclude the protection of women, immigrants, and people of color. She hits hard the irony of the original framers being affluent white men and the current majority of lawmakers still being affluent white men. Taped recordings of the all male Supreme Court Justices effectively emphasize the lunacy of constitution interpretation. (These judges have ruined the word 'shall' for me.)

Brian Hieggelke, New City Stage: Heidi, played with vigor in this production by Cassie Beck, is a fifteen-year-old student debating the Constitution in hopes of an American Legion scholarship. It's as fusty as my high school memory of that age, and portends a night in the theater out of step with our times. But she quickly steps into the present, and delivers a powerful, disturbing contemplation of the founding document's shortcomings, especially as it relates to women's rights and their lack thereof through most of our nation's history, complete with recorded sound effects courtesy of the United States Supreme Court.