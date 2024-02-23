Review Roundup: THE LIFE AND SLIMES OF MARC SUMMERS Opens at New World Stages

Television host Marc Summers brings his interactive solo show, The Life And Slimes Of Marc Summers, to New World Stages, where it offically opened earlier this week. The production is written by Alex Brightman with music by Drew Gasparini. Guy Fieri also serves on the producing team.

Part interactive game show, part memoir, THE LIFE AND SLIMES OF MARC SUMMERS takes us on one man's extraordinary journey, both on-screen and off. Marc Summers launched Nickelodeon as the host of the world's most famous children's game show, Double Dare. He went on to become a household name on the small screen, having a 20-year relationship with the Food Network as the host of Unwrapped and executive producer of Dinner: Impossible and Restaurant: Impossible, all while facing immeasurable challenges behind the scenes.

Check out what the critics are saying about the new show!

Deb Miller, DC Theater Arts: If youa??re a child of the a??80s-90s and have fond memories of growing up watching the invincible Marc Summers, this is the show for you, and it could make your dreams come true by volunteering to be a part of it with him. If not, ita??s a great introduction to the life and charm of a thoroughly open, upbeat, and amiable person with a fabulous stage presence, delivery, and sense of humor, which is sure to make you a fan and to inspire you to make the best of everything life hands you a?" even if it gets slimy!

Gillian Russo, New York Theatre Guide: For the masses who did grow up watching Summers on TV, Life and Slimes will likely feel like a reunion with an old friend. Multiple people in my audience, some of whom sported T-shirts with Double Dare-inspired sayings, had their own kids in tow. It was a heartening sight: Summers, who clearly remains earnest and genial even after multiple debilitating battles, is the kind of person that deserves to, and will, stay beloved and timeless. Or should I say slimeless.



Average Rating: 70.0% Average Rating: 70.0%





