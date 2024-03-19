Spring Schedule Announced for THE LIFE AND SLIMES OF MARC SUMMERS At New World Stages

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Television host Marc Summers continues the run of his interactive solo show, The Life And Slimes Of Marc Summers, to New World Stages this spring with a new schedule.

Beginning Monday, March 25, the nostalgic one-man show will play performances Monday at 7:00 PM, after which the show will go dark Tuesday through Thursday, before resuming on Friday at 8 PM, Saturday at 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM and Sunday at 2:00 PM.

A representative for the show told BroadwayWorld, "Marc's journey has resonated deeply with audiences. During a crowded incoming spring season, we have decided to proactively focus on a performance schedule that continues to set the show up for success."

ABOUT THE LIFE AND SLIMES OF Marc Summers

Television host Marc Summers brings his interactive solo show, The Life And Slimes Of Marc Summers, to New World Stages. The production is written by Alex Brightman with music by Drew Gasparini. Guy Fieri also serves on the producing team.

Part interactive game show, part memoir, THE LIFE AND SLIMES OF Marc Summers takes us on one man’s extraordinary journey, both on-screen and off. Marc Summers launched Nickelodeon as the host of the world’s most famous children’s game show, Double Dare.

He went on to become a household name on the small screen, having a 20-year relationship with the Food Network as the host of Unwrapped and executive producer of Dinner: Impossible and Restaurant: Impossible, all while facing immeasurable challenges behind the scenes.