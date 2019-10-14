Review Roundup: Renee Fleming, Dove Cameron, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and More in THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

L.A. Opera presents The Light in the Piazza!Renée Fleming and Emmy winner Dove Cameron star as Margaret and Clara Johnson, two American tourists in Italy. Their grand vacation plans take an unexpected detour when young Clara is swept off her feet by a local charmer. Brian Stokes Mitchell plays the role of Signor Naccarelli, the debonair father of a wealthy Florentine family.

With a Tony-winning score by Adam Guettel and a Tony-nominated book by Craig Lucas, The Light in the Piazza premiered on Broadway in 2005.

Tickets to The Light in the Piazza are on sale now. Tickets begin at $24 and can be purchased online at LAOpera.org, by phone at 213.972.8001, or in person at the LA Opera box office at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (135 N. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles CA 90012).

Maria Nokin, BroadwayWorld: As Clara, Dove Cameron had a huge part which she handled with seeming ease. Her singing was less operatic than Fleming's, but it fit her part as the ingenue. She sang her high notes perfectly but with no vibrato until their very end and that worked well for her character. As Fabrizio, tenor Rob Houchen sang with a sweet lyric tone and made a fine beau for Clara. Malcolm Sinclair was sadly unsympathetic as Clara's father, while Brian Stokes Mitchell was thoroughly Italianate as the progenitor of the Naccarelli family. As Franca, Celinde Schoenmaker evoked both laughter and tears. Marie McLaughlin sang like the beloved opera diva she is and spoke understandably.

Patrick Mack, Parterre: I especially want to praise the work of the LA Opera orchestra here, 38 musicians under the direction of Kimberly Grisby. Here's the thing that hit me the hardest last night. When Piazza was first televised it was nearly at the 500 performance mark (I have a bootleg I enjoy regularly) but I don't care how skilled any performer or musician is there's a point when routine sets in and habits, even if they're good ones, become second nature.

