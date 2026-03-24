Video: MONTE CRISTO Brings Alexandre Dumas' Novel to the Stage at York Theatre
See the cast in action on stage in new clips from the show!
By: Chloe Rabinowitz Mar. 24, 2026
The York Theatre is presenting the world premiere production of the musical adaptation of Alexandre Dumas' beloved novel The Count of Monte Cristo. Get a first look at footage from the musical here!
The musical features book and lyrics by two-time Tony-nominee Peter Kellogg, music by two-time Richard Rogers Award winner, Jonathan Larson Award Grant recipient and ASCAP Richard Rodgers Award winner Stephen Weiner, music direction & orchestrations by David Hancock Turner, choreography by Marcos Santana, and direction by Helen Hayes nominee Peter Flynn.
The show will play a limited engagement at Off-Broadway’s The York Theatre, located at Theatre at St. Jean’s. Performances begin Thursday, March 12, and continue through Sunday, April 5.
The cast includes Drama Desk nominee Sierra Boggess as Mercedes, Adam Jacobs as Edmund, James Judy as Danglars, Tony Award and Drama Desk nominee Norm Lewis as Villefort, Stephanie Jae Park as Haydee, Danny Rutigliano as Caderrousse/Abbe, Drama Desk Award winner Eliseo Roman as Morrell, Daniel Yearwood as Fernand, Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba as Carconte/Lucrezia Borgia, newly announced cast members are Kate Fitzgerald as Eugénie and Jadon Lopez as Albert, supported by the understudies Madison Claire Parks and Travis Keith Battle.
The musical features book and lyrics by two-time Tony-nominee Peter Kellogg, music by two-time Richard Rogers Award winner, Jonathan Larson Award Grant recipient and ASCAP Richard Rodgers Award winner Stephen Weiner, music direction & orchestrations by David Hancock Turner, choreography by Marcos Santana, and direction by Helen Hayes nominee Peter Flynn.
The show will play a limited engagement at Off-Broadway’s The York Theatre, located at Theatre at St. Jean’s. Performances begin Thursday, March 12, and continue through Sunday, April 5.
The cast includes Drama Desk nominee Sierra Boggess as Mercedes, Adam Jacobs as Edmund, James Judy as Danglars, Tony Award and Drama Desk nominee Norm Lewis as Villefort, Stephanie Jae Park as Haydee, Danny Rutigliano as Caderrousse/Abbe, Drama Desk Award winner Eliseo Roman as Morrell, Daniel Yearwood as Fernand, Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba as Carconte/Lucrezia Borgia, newly announced cast members are Kate Fitzgerald as Eugénie and Jadon Lopez as Albert, supported by the understudies Madison Claire Parks and Travis Keith Battle.