Review Roundup: JELLY'S LAST JAM Opens at New York City Center

Jelly’s Last Jam is currently running through March 3 at New York City Center.

The company is led by director Robert O’Hara with choreography by Edgar Godineaux and tap choreography by Dormeshia, with Guest Music Director Jason Michael Webb leading The Encores! Orchestra.

The cast includes Nicholas Christopher as Jelly, John Clay III as Jack the Bear, Joaquina Kalukango as Anita, Tiffany Mann as Miss Mamie, Okieriete Onaodowan as Buddy Bolden Billy Porter as Chimney Man, Leslie Uggams as Gran Mimi, and Alaman Diadhiou in his New York stage debut as Young Jelly.

Written by George C. Wolfe and set to jazz legend Jelly Roll Morton’s iconic tunes with lyrics by Susan Birkenhead and musical adaptation and additional music composed by Luther Henderson, Jelly’s Last Jam is an electrifying musical telling the story of jazz through its self-proclaimed inventor and secured nine Tony nominations, three wins, and a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Book for the original 1992 Broadway production.

See what the critics are saying...

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Robert Hofler, The Wrap: Playing the bejeweled angel, Porter is, well, Porter: flamboyant, loud and often downright obnoxious. In the beginning, he nearly wipes the stage with Christopher, who enters with his back to the audience and doesn’t seem to know that he’s being radically upstaged. Fortunately, there’s genius in that approach to playing Morton, who never seems to care what we think of him. Porter demands our attention, Christopher earns it in a slow-burn performance that ends in Morton’s grand self-immolation.

Brian Scott Lipton, Theater Pizzazz: The show’s physical production is equally first-rate. Clint Ramos’ nightclub set is dominated by an art-deco style door that is both inventive and terrifying, if you look closely; its only drawback is that there may not be quite enough dance floor for this unusually large ensemble. Dede Ayite’s costumes, as is consistently the case, are both stunning and period-appropriate (although I suspect Porter’s gender-bending outfit may have come from his own closet) and Adam Honore’s lighting design truly shines brightly. (The sound design, by Megumi Katayama, does need a bit of fine-tuning.)



Average Rating: 70.0% Average Rating: 70.0%





