Review Roundup: HAMILTON Re-Launches 'Philip Company' Tour in Atlanta

Hamilton's Philip company returned to the stage last month in Atlanta, where the production reopened its tour for the first time since the COVID-19 shutdown began.

The cast is led by Pierre Jean Gonzalez as Alexander Hamilton, with Ta'Rea Campbell, Marcus Choi, Jared Dixon, Desmond Sean Ellington, Warren Egypt Franklin, Neil Haskell, Elijah Malcomb Stephanie Jae Park, Paige Smallwood, and more.

Learn more about the production and its upcoming dates at https://hamiltonmusical.com/us-tour/home/.

Let's see what the critics are saying...

Atlanta Reviews:

Ella Embry, BroadwayWorld: HAMILTON at The Fox Theatre is a remarkable show and the perfect note to revive theatre in Atlanta with. With power-house performances, technical masterpieces, and a multiple award-winning score, being able to see HAMILTON almost feels like a rite of Broadway passage now. Even if you've streamed it on Disney+, listened to the soundtrack on repeat for months, and watched as many clips as you could find on YouTube, seeing the show in person makes everything feel new again.

Manning Harris, Atlanta in Town: David Korins' sparkling, wooden, scaffolded set, with two turntables at the center, is an earth-colored marvel. Alex Lacamoire's music supervision and orchestrations are heaven-sent. The entire evening is directed by Thomas Kail, whose work causes a simple coming together that takes your breath away.

Abby Williams, The Emory Wheel: Though I'm incredibly partial to the original cast of "Hamilton" (Lin-Manuel Miranda's rendition of "My Shot" will always give me chills), I was nevertheless star-struck by how the Fox Theatre's production added its own quirks and idiosyncrasies to each character. Stephanie Jae Park's portrayal of Eliza was more emotive than that of Phillipa Soo: Park delivers Eliza's resolute line "I'm erasing myself from the narrative" with an irritated, rather than a removed, tone, which made me gain a new respect for her as a bold character. Neil Haskell plays King George with a nasally, grating voice that only furthers his obnoxious role in the musical. Gonzalez in particular plays a tough, confident and direct Hamilton who raises his voice at British officials and boldly asks for Eliza's hand in marriage. I certainly missed the wistfulness and warmth of Miranda's portrayal, but I appreciated that we as the audience received an entirely new representation of Alexander Hamilton along with Gonzalez' stronger vocal ability.

Wendell Brock, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Though it took a few numbers for this "Hamilton" to find its footing, it does quickly get there. For this we must thank Gonzalez, yes, but also Jared Dixon's charismatic Aaron Burr and the glorious Schuyler sisters: the wonderful Stephanie Jae Park as Eliza; the powerful Ta'Rea Campbell as Anjelica; and Smallwood, who also plays Peggy Schuyler. Burr may describe himself as "the damn fool" who killed Hamilton, but comes off more as a shrewd and polished politician than a conventional villain. That's a tribute to Miranda's nuanced writing - of the book, music and lyrics.