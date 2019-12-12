Review Roundup: Dave Malloy And Rachel Chavkin's MOBY-DICK Opens At A.R.T.

American Repertory Theater's world premiere production of Moby-Dick set sale tonight at the Loeb Drama Center, 64 Brattle Street, Cambridge, MA. See what the critics are saying!

From the creative team behind A.R.T.'s 2015 production of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 comes an epic musical adaptation of Herman Melville's iconic American novel. As the egomaniacal Captain Ahab drives his crew across the seas in pursuit of the great white whale, Melville's nineteenth-century vision of America collides head-on with the present.

Don Aucoin, Boston Globe: ...an ambitiously conceived and superbly executed musical, too, if occasionally self-indulgent. Heaven knows what Melville - an onstage bust of whom silently observes the proceedings during the world premiere of "Moby-Dick'' at the American Repertory Theater - would make of this creation by the team of Dave Malloy (music, lyrics, and book) and Rachel Chavkin (who directs and helped develop the musical). But the author would be hard pressed to gainsay the fact that Malloy and Chavkin have devised an arrestingly expressive theatrical language of their own.

