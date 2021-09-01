Review Roundup: CINDERELLA on Amazon Prime, Starring Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel, & Billy Porter!

The reviews are in for the latest adaption of Cinderella, streaming this Friday on Amazon Prime!

Cinderella is a musically-driven bold new take on the traditional story you grew up with. Our heroine (Cabello) is an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow, but with the help of her Fab G (Billy Porter), she is able to persevere and make her dreams come true.

Written for the screen and directed by Kay Cannon with covers of songs written by some of the top-selling musical artists of all time, Cinderella has an all-star cast that includes Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, with Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan. Producers are James Corden, Leo Pearlman, Jonathan Kadin and Shannon McIntosh, and executive producers are Louise Rosner and Josephine Rose.

The critics have spoken...

Lovia Gyarkye, Hollywood Reporter: "As a big-budget film with a star-studded cast, Cinderella meets the relatively low bar set by most contemporary reboots, but that doesn't make it any less disappointing. The classic fairy tale and its straightforward but powerful lessons in self-confidence, perseverance and the power of imagination provide an alluring foundation for ambitious and visually stunning storytelling. It's sad that, watching this version, you wouldn't be able to tell."

Jackson McHenry, Vulture: "A musical will make no sense if there's no reason for these characters to sing at all. The whole project is hermetically sealed, predictable from the moment Cabello tries to play Ella as Beauty and the Beast's Belle as if she is attempting a TikTok challenge. A musical, theoretically, could reveal something under the surface, whatever thoughts her character isn't able to articulate in dialogue. But there's nothing under the surface here, just a girl trying to sell you a dress."

Peter Bradshaw, The Guardian: "Kay Cannon's new Cinderella isn't bad, and Camila Cabello makes a rather personable lead, carrying off some of the movie's generous helping of funny lines. Doesn't she want to go to the ball, testily inquires genderqueer fairy godparent Fab G, played by Billy Porter. 'Yes, I was just crying and singing about it,' says Cinderella thoughtfully."

Kristen Lopez, Indiewire: "Cabello does well in her first feature film. Her Ella is spunky, with clearly believable aspirations, but the film never feels comfortable making her the star of it all, despite marketing trading on her name recognition. Long stretches of film go by without Cabello present, whether she's running away to the marketplace while her stepmother (deliciously played by Idina Menzel) and stepsisters perform, or in favor of giving the prince more to do. It will be interesting to see what other acting gigs Cabello nabs next, if only so that we might finally get a chance to see her fully inhabit a role."

Courtney Howard, Variety: "It's Porter who steals the show. He does not disappoint. He's vivacious, vibrant and knows precisely how to deliver a satisfying 'well, well, well' - so much so that younger audiences might assume he invented its usage. His charisma sparkles as brightly as his sequined ensemble, and his sole physical appearance (he also partially narrates this journey) is filled with magnificent, magical splendor."

Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times: "Idina Menzel is her usual spectacular self as arguably the most nuanced and empathetic 'evil' stepmother in 'Cinderella' history. It's also pretty great when Cinderella, while flattered by the prince's pursuit of her, makes it clear she'd really like to pursue a career as a dress designer and doesn't just want to be a princess lolling about in a castle all day. 'Cinderella' is filled with positive messages for princes and princesses of all ages, the soundtrack is irresistible and Camila Cabello can now add 'movie star' to her resume."

