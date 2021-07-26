Restart Stages at Lincoln Center presents Look Who's Coming to Dinner on Tuesday, August 3 at 7:00pm at The Isabel and Peter Malkin Stage at Hearst Plaza W 65th Street, between Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY, United States, 10023.

Choreographer Stefanie Batten Bland has made an international name for herself in the dance community with a body of work that is provocative, visually arresting and thematically daring. Fresh back from a reopening performance at The Yard on Martha's Vineyard and a residency at the Baryshnikov Arts Center, seven members of her troupe, Company SBB, will present Look Who's Coming to Dinner, a kinetic reimagining of Stanley Kramer's landmark 1967 film Guess Who's Coming to Dinner. Where that classic movie captured the shifting racial tensions of its time as a comedy of manners, Bland's piece honors prior generations' sacrifice toward a more justly integrated world, while acknowledging the continuing inequities of who has access to a seat at the table.

Seats for the performance are available via the TodayTix Lottery. Enter for a chance to win a FREE pod (two seats) starting two weeks before the show. Entries close three days before a performance at 12:59 pm ET. Enter the Lottery through the TodayTix app: https://www.todaytix.com/nyc/shows/23513.

Please visit https://www.lincolncenter.org/lincoln-center-at-home/show/look-whos-coming-to-dinner-89 for important ticketing and COVID-19 health and safety information: If you have any questions about this performance or the TodayTix Lottery, please contact Guest Services at 212-875-5456 or guestservices@lincolncenter.org (Monday-Friday, 10 am-6 pm ET).