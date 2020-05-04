Renee Fleming and More to be Featured in New York Philharmonic's May 2020 Digital Broadcasts

The New York Philharmonic announced its schedule of broadcasts for May 2020. On select weekdays, the New York Philharmonic will post video of a past performance on Facebook and YouTube Premieres, simulating the experience of a live concert to foster a sense of community among classical music fans worldwide; the broadcasts will be available on-demand afterward. Many broadcasts will include an interview with the soloist and Alec Baldwin - Philharmonic Radio Host / Board Member - recorded from their respective quarantines.

Thursday, May 7, 7:30 p.m. EDT (on-demand afterward)

The New York Philharmonic and Lincoln Center at Home will co-present a rebroadcast of the 1997 Live From Lincoln Center episode featuring soprano Renée Fleming as soloist in songs by Mozart and R. Strauss - Mozart's Exsultate, jubilate and R. Strauss's Muttertändelei, Waldseligkeit, and Cäcilie - conducted by then Music Director Kurt Masur. The broadcast will be preceded by a recently recorded interview between Ms. Fleming and Alec Baldwin.

Thursday, May 14, 7:30 p.m. EDT (on-demand afterward)

The New York Philharmonic and Lincoln Center at Home will co-present a rebroadcast of the 1995 Live From Lincoln Center episode featuring cellist Yo-Yo Ma as soloist in Dvořák's Cello Concerto, conducted by then Music Director Kurt Masur. The broadcast will be preceded by a recently recorded interview between Mr. Ma and Alec Baldwin.

Monday, May 18, 1:00 p.m. EDT (on-demand afterward)

The New York Philharmonic and 92nd Street Y will co-present the first-ever broadcast of the New York Premiere of Daniil Trifonov's Quintetto concertante, performed by Mr. Trifonov and the New York Philharmonic String Quartet at 92nd Street Y in December 2019. Daniil Trifonov is the New York Philharmonic's Mary and James G. Wallach Artist-in-Residence for the 2019-20 season.

Thursday, May 21, 7:30 p.m. EDT (on-demand afterward)

The New York Philharmonic and Lincoln Center at Home will co-present a rebroadcast of the December 31, 2007, Live From Lincoln Center episode featuring violinist Joshua Bell as soloist in short works for violin - Saint-Saëns's Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso, Kreisler's Liebesleid and Liebesfreud, Ravel's Tzigane, and J.A.C. Redford's arrangements of Tchaikovsky's None but the Lonely Heart and Ponce's Estrellita - conducted by then Music Director Lorin Maazel. The broadcast will be preceded by a recently recorded interview between Mr. Bell and his fellow Board Member, Alec Baldwin.

Monday, May 25, 5:30 p.m. EDT (on-demand afterward)

On Memorial Day, the Philharmonic and Lincoln Center at Home will co-present a rebroadcast of the Philharmonic's first performance after 9/11: Brahms's A German Requiem, led by then Music Director Kurt Masur on September 20, 2001, in a concert dedicated to the memory of the victims. The performance featured soprano Heidi Grant Murphy, baritone Thomas Hampson, New York Choral Artists, and The American Boychoir. In order to reach as many New Yorkers and Americans as possible, the concert was projected on a large screen on Lincoln Center's Josie Robertson Plaza and broadcast nationally.

Thursday, May 28, 7:30 p.m. EDT (on-demand afterward)

The New York Philharmonic will rebroadcast the 1982 Great Performances episode featuring violinist Itzhak Perlman performing the Mendelssohn and Brahms Violin Concertos, conducted by David Zinman; Mr. Perlman also plays and leads the Orchestra in Winter from Vivaldi's The Four Seasons. The broadcast will be preceded by a recently recorded interview between Mr. Perlman and his fellow Board Member, Alec Baldwin.

In addition to these broadcasts, the New York Philharmonic aims to provide comfort and connection to millions of classical music fans worldwide through NY Phil Plays On, a new portal for free digital content. Available at nyphil.org/playson, the portal currently includes full concert broadcasts; musicians performing and collaborating from afar in the We Are NY Phil @ Home series; episodes of the award-winning radio program The New York Philharmonic This Week, hosted by Alec Baldwin; video of Young People's Concerts; and highlights from the New York Philharmonic Leon Levy Digital Archives. Many more hours of digital content, including performance footage both past and new, will continue to be released.

