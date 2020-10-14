Reneé Rapp Will Lead THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS on HBO

'Book of Mormon' touring star Alyah Chanelle Scott also joins the cast.

THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS, the upcoming HBO Max comedy series from Emmy®-nominated writer/producer Mindy Kaling has set its lead cast, including Broadway stars Reneé Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott.

Pauline Chalamet (The King of Staten Island), Amrit Kaur (The D Cut, Star Trek: Short Treks, Anarkali), Reneé Rapp (Mean Girls on Broadway), and Alyah Chanelle Scott (The Book of Mormon) are set to star as four roommates randomly assigned to a dorm at Essex College, a prestigious New England university. A bundle of contradictions and hormones, these sexually active college girls are equal parts lovable and infuriating.

Reneé Rapp will make her television debut and will star as Leighton, who would describe herself as a normal, classy girl from a great family. Others would describe her as blunt, judgmental, and beyond entitled. Coming from one of the richest (and quietly Republican) families on New York City's Upper East Side, Leighton is a fourth-generation legacy at Essex.

Renee Rapp is an American singer and actress who won "Best Performance by an Actress" at the 2018 Jimmy Awards. She made her Broadway debut in Mean Girls as Regina George in 2019.



Rapp's theatre credits include Spring Awakening and Big Fish and has received acclaim for performances nationwide.

Alyah Chanelle Scott will also make her television debut and will star as Whitney. Strong and self-assured with a dry sense of humor, Whitney is the soon-to-be star of the Essex soccer team. She is also the only daughter of the most powerful Black senator in the country. The graduate of an elite Los Angeles prep school, Whitney chose an East Coast college to live her most exciting life.

Scott played Nabalungi in the second national tour of "The Book of Mormon."

Pauline Chalamet will star as Kimberly, the valedictorian of a working-class public high school in a humble Arizona suburb. Smart, caring, earnest, and ambitious, she's prepared for college academically - but not so much socially.

Amrit Kaur will star as Bela, a comedy-obsessed, super confident cornball from the affluent suburbs of northern New Jersey who is never afraid to say what she's thinking. She describes herself as "extremely sex-positive" - even though she had sex for the first time 14 days ago.

Mindy Kaling (The Mindy Project, Late Night, Never Have I Ever, The Office) and showrunner Justin Noble (Never Have I Ever, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) co-wrote the first episode and will executive produce with Howard Klein (The Mindy Project, The Office). The series is produced by Kaling International in association with Warner Bros. Television.

