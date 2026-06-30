Rene Marie, Tierney Sutton, and Jane Monheit to Perform at Smoke Jazz Club

SMOKE Jazz Club has announced its lineup of vocal jazz performances for July 2026, featuring three acclaimed vocalists in a month of concerts highlighting the Great American Songbook and jazz standards. Performances take place Wednesday through Sunday at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., with an additional 10:00 p.m. set on Fridays and Saturdays.

The series begins July 1–5 with Tierney Sutton, who will perform alongside Grammy-winning trumpeter Randy Brecker from July 1–3 before being joined by legendary tenor saxophonist Houston Person for performances July 4–5. The engagement also features special guest drummer Lewis Nash, with Tamir Hendelman on piano and Ricky Rodriguez on bass.

A nine-time Grammy nominee, Sutton is recognized for her interpretations of jazz standards and has earned a Grammy nomination for each of her releases over the past decade. The New York Times has described her as "a serious jazz artist who takes the whole enterprise to another level."

From July 15–19, vocalist Jane Monheit presents Jane Monheit Sings the Cole Porter Songbook, celebrating the music of the legendary songwriter. She will be joined by pianist Max Haymer, bassist Neal Miner, and drummer Rick Montalbano. Over a career spanning more than two decades, Monheit has collaborated with artists including Tommy Flanagan, Ron Carter, Kenny Barron, Terence Blanchard, John Pizzarelli, and Christian McBride.

The month concludes July 22–26 with The Music of Ellington & Strayhorn, featuring pianist Eric Scott Reed and special guest vocalist René Marie. Together they will perform selections from the celebrated catalog of Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn, including classics such as Take the "A" Train, Chelsea Bridge, and Lush Life.

Concerts take place at SMOKE Jazz Club, located at 2751 Broadway between 105th and 106th Streets in Manhattan. Doors open at 4:00 p.m. unless otherwise noted. General admission tickets start at $25, and Friday performances are also available via livestream for $15.

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