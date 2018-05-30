Rejoice! Club Cumming Wins Ruling to Resume Live Entertainment
Entertainer Alan Cumming shared on Instagram this week that after a hearing with the State Liquor Authority, his NYC venue Club Cumming will be resuming live entertainment.
The venue was instructed to cease all live performances in March, due to lack of proper permits.
Check out Alan's Instagram post below!
We just left the State Liquor Authority meeting and they ruled in our favor so @clubcumming is allowed once more to have live performances and DJs!!! Rejoice!!! Thanks to everyone who supported us. We have only tried to comply and make good since we discovered the license error, and finally we have been allowed to go on as before. Ironically our dealings with our community board - us wanting to protect and preserve the @clubcumming community- has made us all realize just how passionately people feel about our little bar and the inclusive, non- judgmental merriment we try to create. Tomorrow night we will have our first scheduled live performances for over two months!!! Come along and celebrate!!
A post shared by Alan Cumming (@alancummingsnaps) on May 30, 2018 at 10:00am PDT
Club Cumming has been described as "a mixture of performance, DJs [and] theme nights as eclectic and unexpected as Alan himself. A home for everyone of all ages, all genders, all sexualities, who all enjoy letting go and making some mischief. No judgments, no attitude, no rules, except kindness, acceptance and fun."
In addition to his iconic, Tony Award-winning performance in Kander and Ebb's classic musical CABARET, Cumming's other Broadway credits include MACBETH, THE THREEPENNY OPERA and DESIGN FOR LIVING. He currently stars on TV in "The Good Wife."