Rejoice! Club Cumming Wins Ruling to Resume Live Entertainment

Entertainer Alan Cumming shared on Instagram this week that after a hearing with the State Liquor Authority, his NYC venue Club Cumming will be resuming live entertainment.

The venue was instructed to cease all live performances in March, due to lack of proper permits.

Check out Alan's Instagram post below!

Club Cumming has been described as "a mixture of performance, DJs [and] theme nights as eclectic and unexpected as Alan himself. A home for everyone of all ages, all genders, all sexualities, who all enjoy letting go and making some mischief. No judgments, no attitude, no rules, except kindness, acceptance and fun."

In addition to his iconic, Tony Award-winning performance in Kander and Ebb's classic musical CABARET, Cumming's other Broadway credits include MACBETH, THE THREEPENNY OPERA and DESIGN FOR LIVING. He currently stars on TV in "The Good Wife."

