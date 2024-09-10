Registration Now Open for the 2025 Roger Rees Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway Education Alliance Inc. has just announced that registration is open for schools to participate in the 2024-2025 Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance, visit www.rogerreesawards.com. To be eligible for this annual student recognition award program, high schools must be located in counties within the Greater New York area including the Bronx, Dutchess, Kings (Brooklyn), Nassau, New York (Manhattan), Orange, Putnam, Queens, Rockland, Suffolk, Ulster and Westchester. The 2025 talent showcase will be held in May at a venue to be announced.

Produced by BEA and Disney Theatrical Group, The Roger Rees Awards features the Outstanding Performer Award which recognizes students who have performed a leading role in an officially licensed high school musical production. Two students receiving this honor will represent the Greater New York region at The Broadway League Foundation’s Jimmy Awards® (also known as the National High School Musical Theatre Awards®) in June at the Minskoff Theatre.

The Roger Rees Awards portfolio of recognitions also includes the Harmony Helper® Choral Award recognizing excellence in choral group performance, sponsored by the Goren Family Foundation; and New Faces | 2025 celebrating excellence in solo performance which is presented in partnership with the Casting Society. New York City Center will also present the 2nd annual Scenic and Costume Design Awards, as well as the New York City Center Student Orchestra Award. The winning orchestra will be invited to perform at the Roger Rees Awards Showcase.

Roger Rees Awards Outstanding Performer-winners who have received national recognition at The Jimmy Awards include the 2023 Best Actress-winner Lauren Marchand, 2021 Best Actor-finalist Mateo Lizcano, 2019 Best Actress-winner Ekele Ukegbu and scholarship winner Jeremy Fuentes, 2018 Best Actor-winner Andrew Barth Feldman, and 2015 Best Actress-winner Marla Louissaint.

The Roger Rees Awards recognize the importance of theatre arts education and celebrates the exceptional life and career-long artistic excellence of Broadway’s beloved actor/director, Roger Rees. Rees received the Olivier® and Tony® Awards for his performance in The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby, and Tony nominations for Indiscretions and as co-director of Peter and the Starcatcher. Throughout his life, he was a committed educator and generous mentor to young artists.

The Broadway Education Alliance is a New York-based 501c3 whose mission is the presentation of The Roger Rees Awards and other arts education and enrichment programs. The Roger Rees Awards is presented with the generosity of many Broadway industry professionals and leading companies including Nancy Nagel Gibbs, Rick Elice, BroadwayHD, Broadway Plus, Music Theatre International, Theatrical Rights Worldwide, and others. For more information visit www.BEAlliance.org.