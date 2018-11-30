Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 11/30 - THE MUSIC MAN, HAMILTON, GUYS AND DOLLS, and More!

BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature THE MUSIC MAN, HAMILTON, GUYS AND DOLLS, and More!

Sarasota: Contributor Peter Nason reviews THE MUSIC MAN at the Asolo Repertory Theatre, writing "If you're like me, then you probably rolled your eyes and groaned to yourself, "Not another MUSIC MAN!" the moment you heard that the Asolo Repertory Theatre was tackling the Meredith Willson classic. Has the show become so ubiquitous that we can't help but think that we don't need to see this overcooked masterpiece yet again? But the Asolo is THE Asolo, and this is not your typical, cobwebbed MUSIC MAN. This production is infused with more tapping than The Tap-Dance Kid and is given an A+ treatment. It's so full of life that I didn't want it to end. So, in honor of its most famous song, "76 Trombones," here are 76 reasons to venture to this must-see Asolo production..."

Los Angeles: Contributor Jeffrey Scott reviews MIDDLE8 at The Stella Adler Theatre, writing "Led by a truly gifted ensemble of performers who put their souls on the line to tell this story every single performance, this story revolves around 5 childhood friends (and the women who loved them) who have formed a band. The band members plan to gather together (after years of separation) for the 40th birthday of founding band member Adam (played with incredible heart by Matt Kaminsky). Moment by moment, minute by minute, month by month, year by year, the layers are peeled away from this proverbial friendship-onion and we get a glimpse into the lives of these five men (and the women who loved them) through song, scenes, and monologues that explain how they all arrived at where they are in life, where they went, who they loved, and how they left this world."

UK / West End: Contributor Cindy Marcolina reviews ANNA KARENINA at The Actors' Church, writing "After a sold-out run at Oxford University, composer Maria Shepard took her musical based on Lev Tolstoy's Anna Karenina for a one-night engagement at The Actors' Church in London as part of Iris Theatre's Workin Process. Considered one of the greatest literary accomplishment of all time, it's certainly an ambitious venture for the young Shepard, who pens a mature revisitation of the material directed by Jasmine White."

Maine: Contributor Dan Marois reviews THE NUTCRACKER at Maine State Ballet, writing "The interesting thing about The Nutcracker at the Merrill Auditorium in Portland, Maine is just how quickly an audience can settle into it, year after year, like a cup of hot chocolate on a cold night. The venue is packed with an audience of all ages, some dressed in their 'night on the town' finery while others sport flannel shirts, jeans and a baseball cap. That's the magic of this production, a full-scale ballet and orchestra that appeals to a wide-ranging audience here in Maine."

Buffalo: Contributor Michael Rabice reviews HAMILTON at Shea's Buffalo Theatre, writing "It's not often that a Broadway musical creates so much press and hype that almost every US citizen has heard of the phenomenon that is HAMILTON. The show that got it's start off Broadway at NY's Public Theatre has taken the country by storm. Still the hottest ticket on Broadway 3 years after it has opened, the touring production has been anticipated in almost every US National tour market for a full two years prior to it actually surfacing. This has created record breaking subscription ticket sales just so everyone could be guaranteed a seat for HAMILTON."

Sioux Falls: Contributor Katie Becker reviews ELF THE MUSICAL in Sioux Falls, writing "With the turkey eaten and the black Friday deals purchased, Thanksgiving is officially in the rearview mirror and it's onward towards Christmas! ELF THE MUSICAL kicked off a three day run at The Washington Pavilion on Friday evening, bringing Christmas cheer to Sioux Falls the best way they know how, by 'singing loud for all to hear.'"

Detroit: Contributor Julie Yolles reviews GUYS AND DOLLS Scores at the Players Guild Of Dearborn, writing "Guys and Dolls marked Kim Donovan's directorial debut 27 years at the Players Guild of Dearborn. She was pregnant at the time with her daughter, Maura. Frank Loesser's score must have channeled Maura's musical theatre talents in utero as she's now starring as Adelaide, "the well-known fiancee," in the Players Guild of Dearborn's 2018 production of Guys and Dolls serendipitously directed by Kim Donovan."

Ft. Myers/Naples: Contributor Emily Yorgey reviews ELF at Broadway Palm, writing "The Hobbs family members, Walter (Christopher Russell), Emily (Molly Samson), and Michael (Nicholas Salerno at my performance), all were excellent in their roles as well. Walter grows a lot emotionally throughout ELF, and Russell executed this very well. I also liked seeing Walter's relationships with Emily and Michael change as Buddy becomes a part of their family."

Austria: Contributor Martin Ganeider reviews AN AMERICAN IN PARIS at Landestheater Linz, writing Winston is a powerhorse director and choreographer. His dance numbers will leave you breathless in your seats. His staging requires a lot of stamina from his actors. German speaking tripple threats are not easy to find but Linz was able to sign some of the finest for their musical ensemble."

