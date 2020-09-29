Regina Taylor's VOTE! Livestream Will Explore the Black Community's Relationship to Politics

VOTE! will explore themes and encourage discussion about the African-American community's relationship with the political process through an artistic lens.

The Oaks Collective in collaboration with Regina Taylor presents Regina Taylor's VOTE! livestreaming on the global, commons-based peer produced HowlRound TV network at howlround.tv Thursday 1 October 2020 at 7:30 p.m. EDT (New York, UTC -4) / 6:30 p.m. CDT (Chicago, UTC -5) / 4:30 p.m. PDT (Los Angeles, UTC -7).

VOTE! is a call to action that seeks to explore themes and encourage discussion about the African-American community's relationship with the political process through an artistic lens.

Ms. Taylor will curate and direct a collection of original short plays written by young playwrights from around the country as well as contribute a short work to the production herself. Members of the Oaks Collective and other artists will perform in the production which will be followed immediately by a live panel discussion about the democratic process and the impact that young people and communities of color can have on the outcome.

Donations in support of the evening can be made via this donation page. All proceeds from the evening will be donated to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and the United Negro College Fund (UNCF).

For more information, including details on the post-show live panel discussion and a complete list of panelists, please visit The Oaks Collective.

