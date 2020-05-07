Red Bull Theater to Present CORIOLANUS Starring Patrick Page, Stephen Spinella and More

Red Bull Theater today announced the next event of its special FREE programming to provide an opportunity for its community of artists and theater lovers to gather in the virtual space during this unprecedented time of COVID-19: a special two-part celebration of William Shakespeare's Coriolanus.



On Monday, May 11th, Red Bull's RemarkaBULL Podversations will present award-winning actors Dion Johnstone and Lisa Harrow, who will join host Nathan Winkelstein, Red Bull's Associate Producer, for two conversations focused on the banishment of Coriolanus from Rome by the 'common cry of curs' and his mother Volumnia's trenchant defense of the city when he returns, for 'there's no man more bound to his mother.' The pair tackled these roles in Red Bull Theater's critically acclaimed 2016 production of Coriolanus, directed by Michael Sexton. They'll both read passages from the play and discuss their approaches to the text and character. They'll take your questions, too, through Facebook LIVE. Red Bull will also be welcoming a few individuals to appear as part of the broadcast. If you would like to ask a question and have the opportunity to appear, please submit this form by Friday May 8th at Noon EDT.



The FREE livestream presentation of Coriolanus will be broadcast on Monday, May 18th at 7:30pm at Red Bull Theater's website at https://www.redbulltheater.com/live, on Facebook, Vimeo, and YouTube. This live online reading will feature the cast of Red Bull's acclaimed 2016 Off-Broadway production: Matthew Amendt, Zachary Fine, Rebecca S'Manga Frank, Lisa Harrow, Merritt Janson, Dion Johnstone, Aaron Krohn, Edward O'Blenis, Tony Award nominee Patrick Page, Olivia Reis, and two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Spinella joined by Lily Santiago (Red Bull's Mac Beth). Each will zoom in from wherever they are practicing social distancing, directed by Michael Sexton, with original sound design by Brandon Wolcott. For information about the acclaimed 2016 Off-Broadway production, visit redbulltheater.com.



This informal event is designed to continue to serve Red Bull Theater's mission to revitalize the classics for today's audience during the uncertain time brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. The streets are full of protest. Economic inequality strains the social fabric. Debates rage throughout a nation riddled with dissension and distrust. It's election year in Rome, 493 B.C.E., and as unscrupulous politicians manipulate public opinion, the hypocrisy and humiliation of political campaigns drive away the country's finest. But beneath this political drama looms the personal tragedy of one principled man's emotional blindness.​



"These projects cannot replace the live theater experience. There is simply no replacement for live theater. But through these efforts we hope to keep our community together until we can gather once again to share in the singular Red Bull experience. This cold reading is a unique way to experience Coriolanus with the remarkable group of artists that brought it to life with our hit 2016 Off-Broadway production," said managing director Jim Bredeson.



Red Bull Theater LIVE launched April 20th with the FREE LIVESTREAM presentation of an online reading of John Ford's classic play 'TIS PITY SHE'S A WHORE, featuring the cast of Red Bull's acclaimed 2015 Off-Broadway production. These informal FREE events are designed to continue to serve Red Bull Theater's mission to revitalize the classics for today's audience during the uncertain time brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. The livestreams will be available at Red Bull Theater's website at redbulltheater.com/live, on Facebook, VIMEO, and YouTube.



Next up for Red Bull Theater LIVE will be ​THE REVENGER'S TRAGEDY by Thomas Middleton (a hit of Red Bull's 2005-'06 season) on June 1st followed by Jeffrey Hatcher's adaptation of Gogol's THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR, the most acclaimed comedy of the 2016-'17 season, on June 15th, both directed by Red Bull Artistic Director Jesse Berger.





