Recipients Announced for NYC Women’s Fund for Media, Music and Theatre

The NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME), in partnership with New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA), has identified 72 new recipients, to receive $1.3 million total, in the fifth and final round of the NYC Women’s Fund for Media, Music and Theatre.

First announced in 2018 as a $5 million investment by the City of NY, the fund has expanded twice, in 2022 and 2023, for a grand total investment of $10 million. This groundbreaking initiative has targeted the underrepresentation and equity challenges that women have historically faced in the media and entertainment industries, providing grants to a total of 415 projects (72 in 2024, 97 in 2023, 89 in 2022, 94 in 2020, and 63 in 2019). The fund supports projects made by, for, or about women, and/or prominently feature a woman’s perspective.

“The NYC Women’s Fund has been a game-changer in generating real opportunities for inclusion in our entertainment sectors. We’re extremely proud of the recipients, and our efforts to extend the program — not once but twice during this administration — for a total investment of $10 million,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. “Our ‘Women Forward NYC’ plan creates the policies and makes the investments that will help make New York City the most women-friendly city in the country. A city without the creative storytelling of diverse artists — through song, theater, or film — is not a city living up to its full potential, so I look forward to enjoying the work of this incredible group of artists.”

Selected from 1105 applications, the fifth round of NYC Women's Fund projects represent a broad range of work by a diverse group of creatives at various stages of their careers. Grants were awarded in nine categories including general music, classical/jazz/experimental music, theatre productions, fiction shorts, documentary features, documentary shorts, documentary webisodes/webseries and fiction webisodes/webseries, and fiction features.

For the fourth year in a row, residents of Brooklyn make up more than half of Cycle 5 recipients. Projects range in genres and topics, including a focus on New York City stories:

Brownsville Bred, from writer/director Elaine Del Valle (Brooklyn), a Nuyorican girl gains resilience as she copes with the decline of the salsa musician father she once idolized and the notorious neighborhood she calls home.

-Keeper, from Hannah Rafkin (Bronx), a documentary short about a Bronx beekeeper and his daughter as they care for their hives, and each other.

-My Love Story, from Kissatou (Queens), an EP featuring 4 distinct tracks of original love songs, sung in English, French and Dioula, a testament to an immigrant's experience.

-STORMÉ, from playwright Carolyn M. Brown (Queens), a theatre production about the life of Stormé DeLarverie and her role in the Stonewall Rebellion.

-West Side Familia, from director/producer Taylor Michele Hosking (Manhattan), a documentary short that follows the story of a Puerto Rican-led biker gang from the 70s.

Examples of success for previous NYC Women’s Fund program participants include:

-Michele Stephenson and Joe Brewster (2021 Grantee, Brooklyn) - Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project became the first-ever Emmy-winning project for a NYC Women's Fund recipient for Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking in 2024.

-Roundabout Theatre, Sanaz Toossi playwright, in partnership with Atlantic Theatre Company (2021 Grantee, Brooklyn) - ENGLISH, the Pulitzer Prize-winning play named “best new American play staged Off Broadway over a two-year period” at the 2023 Obie Awards, will be staged again in 2025 at Todd Haimes Theatre.

-Jane Ira Bloom (2021 Grantee, Manhattan) - Picturing the Invisible - Focus 1, nominated for a 2022 Grammy Award for Best Immersive Audio Album.

-Catya Plate (2023 Grantee, Brooklyn) - LAS NOGAS, won Best Animation at the Queens World Film Festival and Best Animation at the Queens World Film Festival.

-Renee Goust (2021 Grantee, Brooklyn) - Appointed as a Cultural Ambassador of the United States through the American Music Abroad program.

“Evidenced by the multitude of accolades, awards and prizes bestowed upon all the recipients of the NYC Women’s Fund for Media, Music and Theatre, this fund did what it set out to do when launched – support and provide opportunities for inclusion in NYC’s entertainment sectors,” said Commissioner of the NYC Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment, Pat Swinney Kaufman. "Congratulations to all the recipients, including those just announced from the final Cycle 5, on utilizing the funds to enhance your craft, and provide more diverse content for local and global audiences to enjoy, on screen, on stage and in song.”

"We are thrilled to congratulate the Cycle 5 recipients, whose unique voices and perspectives are being celebrated and uplifted through the support of the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment and the NYC Women's Fund for Media, Music and Theatre," said Michael Royce, Chief Executive Officer of NYFA. "We hope that the support for these projects has a multiplier impact on the industry, creating more growth and opportunities for women-identifying musicians and film, media, and theatre-makers for years to come," he added.

"Congratulations to the latest recipients of the NYC Women's Fund for Media, Music, and Theatre!!" said Cultural Affairs Commissioner Laurie Cumbo. "This visionary investment in women creators by MOME and NYFA has made HERstory, helping to move the needle on equity in the arts and to bring new energy into the stories we tell and the voices we amplify. With the culmination of this multi-year, $10 million investment in women creators, I'm so inspired by what this initiative and the people it supported were able to achieve together, making major cracks in the glass ceiling that women face in so many sectors of society."

“I’m incredibly proud to see so many talented creatives based in my district and across Brooklyn recognized in this year’s NYC Women’s Fund recipients. This initiative not only highlights their unique voices but also builds a vital pipeline for diverse storytelling in our media, music, and theatre spaces. By nurturing local talent, we’re strengthening our city’s creative economy and ensuring that our stories, especially those by and about women, continue to thrive on the global stage,” said Council Member Jennifer Gutiérrez, Chair of the Committee on Technology.

“As Chair of the Committee on Economic Development, I am thrilled to witness the continued expansion of the NYC Women’s Fund for Media, Music, and Theatre. This groundbreaking initiative not only empowers creatives by addressing inequities in the media and entertainment industries, but it also ensures that their unique stories and perspectives are heard. By supporting projects by, for, and about women, we are fostering a more inclusive and representative creative landscape. A special congratulations to this year’s recipients, including Kersti Bryan from the Bronx, whose film Stalled in Eight Etudes showcases the importance of justice and perception in our communities. These projects are helping to shape the future of the arts and contribute to the cultural vibrancy of our city,” said Majority Leader Amanda Farías.

“New York City has always been an epicenter for music, art, and creativity, but opportunities in the media field have often been limited for women and historically marginalized communities. The Women’s Fund for Media, Music, and Theater has helped support over 400 women-led projects, ensuring more New Yorkers get to tell their stories and succeed in a challenging field. I join in celebrating the latest round of recipients and look forward to continued work to support equity in the arts industry,” said Council Member Carlina Rivera, Chair of the Committee on Cultural Affairs and Libraries.