Randy Blair Creates 'Periodic Table of Belting' - Did Your Favorite Broadway Diva Make the Cut?

Musical theatre actor, bookwriter, and lyricist, Randy Blair, took to Twitter to release a personal project that "came to [him] in a dream," The Periodic Table of Belting.

The chart, set up like the Periodic Table of Elements, features everyone's favorite Broadway divas from the past and today. The chart showcases talent from the early greats such as Ethel Merman and Judy Garland, to contemporary Broadway favorites like Jessie Mueller and Laura Benanti. There's even a special category for actresses who have been in Wicked.

Did your favorite Broadway belters make Randy's chart? Check it out below!

I'm the worst tweeter ever but this came to me in a dream so enjoy. pic.twitter.com/qRgcoA9RVS - Randy Blair (@randy_blair) July 12, 2018

Randy Blair is an American musical theatre actor and writer, best known for originating the role of Hipolito/Elton John in the Broadway musical Amelie in 2017.

His work as a bookwriter and lyricist includes Gigantic (Vineyard Theatre), Perez Hilton Saves the Universe (or at least the greater Los Angeles area): the Musical! (Barrow Street Theatre), Spidermusical (Mint Theatre), Haute Mess (Ars Nova), #RUFF (serials at (The Flea Theatre)), and Leslie Kritzer's Beautiful Disaster at Joe's Pub. He is currently developing the new musical Role of a Lifetime with Jerry Mitchell, and has served as a creative consultant writer on Funny Or Die's Billy on the Street.

Other off-Broadway world premieres include the OBIE winning Adding Machine, directed by David Cromer; The Black Crook at Abrons Arts Center; The Yellow Wood, directed by BD Wong; and the original developmental productions of Chaplin. Regional theatre affiliations include Berkeley Rep, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, Alabama Shakespeare Festival, and Weston Playhouse. Blair's film and TV work includes Naked Brothers Band, Viralcom, Law & Order, Strangers with Candy, and the film Afterwards with John Malkovich.

