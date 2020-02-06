Random Access Music (RAM) Presents “We, the Whole People” Concerts
The New York-based composer & performer collective, Random Access Music (RAM), has dedicated its 2020 season, entitled "We, the Whole People", to honoring the centenary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which extended women's suffrage throughout the United States. Inspired by the pioneering women who achieved these freedoms, the season will feature music by female composers of the past 100 years.
The RAM players and guest artists will perform new commissions from RAM composers and guest composers. RAM's season title is drawn from Susan B. Anthony's speech following her arrest for voting in the 1872 presidential election: "It was we, the people; not we, the white male citizens; nor yet we, the male citizens; but we, the whole people, who formed the Union."
At 7pm on February 11th and February 14th, the RAM Players (Thomas Piercy, clarinet; Laura Goldberg, violin; Kate Dillingham, cello; Marija Ilic, piano; Pablo Lavandera, piano) will perform the same exciting and stylistically varied program. The February 14th concert will take place in Manhattan's Tenri Cultural Center; the February 11th concert will take place in Long Island City's Plaxall Gallery. The program will feature world premieres by RAM composer Seth Boustead and guest composer Niloufar Nourbakhsh, as well as the New York premiere of Elisenda Fabregas' "Masks."
Program:
RAM Composers
Seth Boustead "Quartet" (2020) for clarinet, violin, cello, piano (World Premiere).
Gilbert Galindo "They rescued them in their peril" (2017) for clarinet and piano.
Guest Composers
Elisenda Fabregas "Masks" (2019) for clarinet, cello, piano (New York Premiere).
Gabriela Lena Frank Adoración para Angelitos from "Sueños de Chambi" (2002) for piano.
Jennifer Higdon "Dash-" (2001) for clarinet, violin, piano.
Niloufar Nourbakhsh "Quest" (2013/2019) for piano (World Premiere).
Irma Urteaga "Luminoso" from "Escalénicas " (1992) for piano.
Aleksandra Vrebalov "Indigo Codes" (2019) for piano.
Dalit Warshaw "Quartet on the Roof" (1990) for clarinet, violin, cello, piano.
Feb. 11, 2020 at Plaxall Gallery, Long Island City
Feb. 14, 2020 at Tenri Cultural Institute. Manhattan
Concert infomation: https://www.ram-nyc.org/event
