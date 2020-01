Rachel Zegler Signs with ICM Partners

Deadline reports that 18-year-old Rachel Zegler has signed with ICM partners.

It's believed that up to five agencies made presentations to Zegler, and that Steven Spielberg helped Zegler figure out where to sign.

Zegler stars as Maria in Spielberg's upcoming "West Side Story" remake alongside Ansel Elgort, who plays Tony. Tony Kushner wrote the screenplay.

Broadway veterans Ariana DeBose and David Alvarez play Anita and Bernardo. Josh Andrés Rivera will play Chino, Mike Faist plays Riff, and Brian d'Arcy James plays Officer Krupke.

The movie will open on December 18th, 2020.

Read the original story on Deadline.





