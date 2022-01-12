Rachel Zegler, Raul Esparza & More Star in PRINCESS OF SOUTH BEACH Scripted Podcast Series

Rachel Zegler, Raul Esparza, and Danny Pino star in The Princess of South Beach, a new scripted podcast from iHeartRadio. This 36-part series premiered the first three episodes on October 4 with new episodes going up every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday through January 2022.

A first-of-its-kind audio experience, "Princess of South Beach" was written, directed and sound engineered in both English and Spanish, with two different casts portraying characters that will keep listeners on the edge of their seats.

The new series tells the dramatic story of twin sisters, María del Carmen and Gloria Calderón, played by Rachel Zegler, who are separated at birth and raised in remarkably different ways - one as a naive orphan in a convent, the other as a privileged supermodel and socialite living in the lap of luxury on Miami Beach.

With the plot twists of La Usurpadora, and the comedic tone of Jane the Virgin, The Princess of South Beach is your abuela's telenovela with a millennial facelift.

The series also stars Gina Torres (Suits, Pearson), Raul Esparza (Law & Order: SVU), Danny Pino (Law & Order: SVU, Mayans M.C.), Andy Bustillos (Wedding Season, Most likely to Murder), Ivonne Coll (Jane the Virgin, Switched at Birth, Teen Wolf) and X Mayo (comedian and Emmy-nominated writer for The Daily Show with Trevor Noah).

