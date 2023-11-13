Rachel Zegler & More From THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES Coming to 92NY

This will be a live taping of the Happy Sad Confused podcast. Note: Online version is viewable on Sunday, November 19, 6 pm ET and afterwards. 

By: Nov. 13, 2023

Join in for a special event celebrating the hotly anticipated new prequel, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. 92NY welcomes director Francis Lawrence and stars Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Josh Andrés Rivera, and Hunter Schafer, in a conversation moderated by MTV's Josh Horowitz with advance clips from the new film. Sixty-four years before Katniss Everdeen volunteered as tribute, and decades before Coriolanus Snow became the tyrannical President of Panem, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family, fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. Following the screening, hear the story about how the film came together — reviving the Hunger Games saga, its growing mythologies, stories from behind the scenes, and much more. This will be a live taping of the Happy Sad Confused podcast. Note: Online version is viewable on Sunday, November 19, 6 pm ET and afterwards. 

 About The 92nd Street Y, New York: 

The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) is a world-class center for the arts and innovation, a convener of ideas, and an incubator for creativity. Now celebrating its 150th  anniversary, 92NY offers extensive classes, courses and events online including live concerts, talks and master classes; fitness classes for all ages; 250+ art classes, and parenting workshops for new moms and dads. The 92nd Street Y, New York is transforming the way people share ideas and translate them into action all over the world. All of 92NY's programming is built on a foundation of Jewish values, including the capacity of civil dialogue to change minds; the potential of education and the arts to change lives; and a commitment to welcoming and serving people of all ages, races, religions, and ethnicities. For more information, visit  www.92NY.org.   




