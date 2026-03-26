Rachel Zegler Teases Unnamed New Musical Film Project

Rachel Zegler is booked and busy. Amid her performances in a concert version of The Last Five Years in London, the Evita star confirmed to The Standard that she will be starring in a new musical film.

Zegler noted that it's a project she is "really excited about," though she couldn't offer any details. "I wish I could tell you what it is because I’m working with some f***ing amazing people on it. But I can’t.”

For months, there have been rumors that Zegler will play musical icon Gloria Estefan in a biopic project, with Estefan even weighing in during an interview with The Sun last October. “I think she’s awesome, I think she’s incredible," Estefan said of Zegler. “We’re still working on the green light because we’re figuring out where to do it, how to do it."

It is unknown if this biopic is what Zegler is referring to or if she will star in a different title that is in development. As of this writing, Zegler's only announced film is the comedy She Gets It From Me, in which she will star alongside Marisa Tomei. A release date for that movie is forthcoming.

Last year, Zegler starred in a West End revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evita. Directed by Jamie Lloyd, the production began previews at the London Palladium on 14 June 2025 with its opening on 1 July. The limited run closed on 6 September 2025. The production is eyeing a potential Broadway transfer in 2027.

In 2024, Rachel Zegler made her Broadway debut in Romeo + Juliet. Her film credits include West Side Story, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the Netflix animated musical Spellbound, Y2K and Disney's Snow White.



Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski