Rachel Chavkin & More to Join Nikki Bedi for BBC's THE ARTS ON TOUR IN NEW YORK

BBC's The Arts Hour on Tour in New York In Manhattan, New York, at the New World Stages arts complex, BBC host Nikki Bedi and guests will discuss whether there is a broadening of horizons in the city's performing arts right now, in terms of equality, diversity and inclusion. Soon after the George Floyd protests, new and existing organizations representing Black theater artists started calling for change in the industry, from employment issues to the question of whose stories are being told.

A record number of Black playwrights are in production on Broadway this season, but what will be the key to sustaining this creative force? Nikki is joined on stage by Robert Battle, artistic director of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre; Rachel Chavkin, director of Tony and Grammy-winning Broadway musical Hadestown; and playwright Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu, author of Pass Over, the first Broadway play to open after the pandemic.

Laiona Michelle, writer and star of the musical Little Girl Blue, inspired by the life of singer- songwriter and civil rights activist Nina Simone, will take Nikki on a tour of Manhattan's secret cultural locations in special slot 'The Culture Cab'. There is live music from Bronx-born Rapper Kemba and spiritual soul singer duendita, and stand-up comedy from Fumi Abe, writer on The Late Late Show with James Corden and host of the podcast, Asian Not Asian.

To attend the live recording of this show, please see the Eventbrite link below: The Arts Hour on Tour in New York on March 9: https://theartshour-ny.eventbrite.co.uk

Event Details:

Date and time

Wed, 9 March 2022

7-9:30pm

Location

New World Stages

340 West 50th Street

New York, NY 10019