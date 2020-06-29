Rachel Cargle and Lin-Manuel Miranda Find Parallels Between HAMILTON Lyrics and Current-Day News Headlines

Rachel Cargle shared via Facebook, that she and Lin-Manuel Miranda worked together to find parallels between Hamilton lyrics and the current times to bring attention to everything going on in the world at this moment in time.

In the post, Cargle shared:

"A few weeks ago I made a post about how Americans seemed to make a phenomena out of the Hamilton musical but couldn't seem to make sense of the powerful movements for freedom that black people were calling for.



Lin-Manuel Miranda reached out to me and we worked together to find parallels between his lyrics and the current times to use as yet another tool to bring attention to realities of what is going on right here and right now.



Swipe through. Make some connections. But your "aha" moment isn't nearly enough. Ongoing action in anti-racism looks past a passive empathetic moment. It's taking accountability for what roles we play in this moment in history and DOING something about it in every way that you can.



Head to patreon.com/thegreatunlearn

for more learning materials as well as more action tools such as templates for emails to hold your employer and local school district accountable for racial justice."

See the full post below:

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You