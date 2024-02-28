Rachel Brosnahan, Alfred Molina, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Will Present Artios Awards

Casting Society (CSA) has announced presenters for the 39th Artios Awards New York ceremony, celebrating the contributions of Casting Professionals across theater, film, and television. The ceremony will be held on Thursday, March 7 at The Edison Ballroom (240 West 47th Street) and will be hosted by Alex Edelman (Just for Us).

Presenters for the evening will include Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Cirie Fields (“The Traitors”), Rachel Fuda (“The Real Housewives of New Jersey)”, J. Harrison Ghee (Tony Award winner Some Like it Hot), Carla Gugino (“Fall of the House of Usher”), Alfred Molina (Broadway's upcoming Uncle Vanya), Miriam Silverman (The Sign of Sidney Brustein's Window), Brandon Uranowitz (Leopostaldt) and Kara Young (Purlie Victorious).

The 39th Artios Awards will also be produced in Los Angeles with host Niecy Nash-Betts at The Beverly Hilton Hotel and in London hosted by Samantha Morton, a two-time Academy Award nominee and this year's recipient of the BAFTA Fellowship Award, at the White City House.

Presenters in Los Angeles will include Wells Adams (The Bachelor franchise), Kate Berlant (A League of Their Own, Would it Kill You to Laugh), Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon), Auli'i Cravalho (Moana, Mean Girls), Stephanie Courtney (“Flo from Progressive” commercials, The Goldbergs), Ronald Gladden (Jury Duty), Sarah Hyland (Modern Family), Trace Lysette (Transparent, Monica), James Marsden (Jury Duty), Kevin Miles (“Jake from State Farm” commercials), Ashleigh Murray (The Other Black Girl), Michael Urie (Maestro, Ugly Betty), Ming-Na Wen (Mulan, ER) and Sofia Wylie (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series).

As previously announced by CSA, Ava DuVernay will be presented with The Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement by Award-winning actor David Oyelowo and Sharon Klein, who serves as the head of Casting for Disney Entertainment Television, will be presented with The Hoyt Bowers Award by Dana Walden, Co-Chairman of Disney Entertainment. They will both be recognized for their contribution to the casting profession at the ceremony in Los Angeles.

Additional honors to be presented at the New York, Los Angeles, and London ceremonies include:

The Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award will be presented to The Drama Book Shop. The annual recognition from the casting community is to individuals or organizations who have made a special commitment to the New York entertainment industry through their collaboration with casting professionals. Founded in 1917 by the Drama League, the Drama Book Shop became an independent bookstore in 1923 and since that time has been deemed a quintessential New York City cultural institution. Over the past 100 years, the Drama Book Shop has secured its reputation as the city's best source for theatrical works, with over 8,000 plays regularly in stock.

The Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award, given for outstanding contributions to humanitarian causes that have in turn supported the casting community, will be presented to Karlee Fomalont. Her career started at CBS and ABC in New York, then transitioned into independent casting, working on projects such as Baz Luhrmann's Netflix series The Get Down, Steven Spielberg's The Post (Artios Award nominee) and Tamara Jenkins' Private Life (Artios Award Nominee).

The Associate Casting Director Spotlight Awards will be presented to Matthew Glasner and Josh Ropiequet. Glasner has worked alongside incredible casting directors and filmmakers on films such as the Academy Award-winning Spotlight, Girl on the Train, Little Women, and countless TV/Limited Series programs including The Staircase, The Sinner, and Servant among others. He will be accepting the award at the New York ceremony. Ropiequet's work includes the breakout Showtime drama Yellowjackets, CBS' So Help Me Todd and one of Norman Lear's final projects, the upcoming Netflix series The Corps starring Miles Heizer & Vera Farmiga. He will be accepting the award at the Los Angeles ceremony.

The Capelier-Shaw Award for Excellence in Casting will be presented to Francesco Vedovati by the European Chapter Board of Governors. He has worked internationally with renowned directors such as Danny Boyle (Trust), George Clooney (Catch-22), Antoine Fuqua (The Equalizer 3), Edward Berger (Conclave), Fernando Meirelles (The Two Popes), Mike White (The White Lotus) and Steven Zaillian (Ripley) among others. This award is named in honor of legendary European casting directors Margot Capelier and Rose Tobias Shaw, and is given annually in recognition of casting as well as unique contributions to the craft.

The Creative Collaboration Award will be presented to the National Film & Television School (NFTS). The award, presented by the European Chapter Board of Governors, is given in recognition of significant and outstanding creative or professional contributions to the entertainment industry, including distinctive support of casting professionals and the art and craft of casting. The National Film and Television School (NFTS) is a renowned educational institution specializing in film, television and games. The NFTS Casting Assistant course was conceived and created in 2019 by Shaheen Baig and Jina Jay with an aim to diversify and nurture new casting talent behind the camera. The Casting Certificate is now in its 4th year and is led by Jane Arnell.

First held in 1985, the Artios Awards honors Casting Professionals in more than 20 different categories encompassing film, television and theatre. In addition, special honorees are selected for their contributions to the craft. Nominees and winners are voted on by members of Casting Society.

ABOUT CASTING SOCIETY

Casting Society was founded in February of 1982 with the intention of establishing a recognized standard of professionalism in the casting field and providing its members with a support organization to further their goals and protect their common interests. Casting Society currently boasts close to 1,200 members. Casting Society casting professionals work around the world, with members based in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, Asia and Africa. Casting Society is a global resource for producers, directors and creative teams seeking casting professionals while promoting the image of casting directors and associate casting directors/casting producers worldwide, engaging in a number of charitable activities and supporting its members by sharing important and helpful professional information. For more information on Casting Society, please visit CastingSociety.com.

Photo Credit: Rachel Brosnahan and J. Harrison Gee: Bruce Glikas; Alfred Molina: Walter McBride