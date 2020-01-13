Rachel Bloom Pilot MOTHER MARY in the Works at Pop TV

Deadline reports that Rachel Bloom will executive produce a new comedy at Pop TV.

Along with Betsy Sodaro, Casey Feigh, and Dan Gregor, Bloom produces "Mother Mary," which is described as a modern twist on one of the most famous stories ever told.

Mother Mary asks: What would happen in today's world if the most irresponsible and lazy human on Earth was impregnated by immaculate conception? Sodaro will star as a reimagined version of Mary. Bloom stars in the series as the mother.

"The overall production deal we have with the Devil hasn't born any fruit to date, but when he pitched this show with Rachel Bloom attached, we just couldn't say no," said Justin Rosenblatt, Executive Vice President, Original Programming and Development, Pop TV. "We think Mother Mary is a clever comedy that offers a lot of life lessons that are filled with heart through smart storytelling imparted through Betsy's hilarious and irreverent sense of humor."

Rachel Bloom is best known for creating, writing and playing the lead role of Rebecca Bunch in The CW comedy-drama series CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND, for which she won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress - Television Series Musical or Comedy[4] and a Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series. She also created the Hugo Award-nominated music video "Fuck Me, Ray Bradbury," , which went viral. On stage, she has trained with the renowned Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre and performed starring roles such as Roxie Hart in Chicago and the Witch in Into the Woods. She will write the lyrics for an upcoming musical adaptation of "The Nanny."

