Rachel Bloom Developing CW Drama I'M IN LOVE WITH THE DANCER FROM MY BAT MITZVAH

The series is inspired by real events.

Deadline reports that Rachel Bloom, Ilana Wolpert, and Debbie Liebling will produce a new drama series for The CW, titled "I'm In Love With The Dancer From My Bat Mitzvah."

The series centers a young woman on the cusp of college graduation, who, after being romantically rejected by her best friend, becomes obsessed with a dancer from her bat mitzvah, leading her and her friends down a dangerous rabbit hole of criminal conspiracy.

Inspired by real events, it calls into question the stories we tell ourselves and the lengths we'll go to delay dealing with reality.

Rachel Bloom is best known for creating, writing and playing the lead role of Rebecca Bunch in The CW comedy-drama series CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND, for which she won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress - Television Series Musical or Comedy[4] and a Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series. She also created the Hugo Award-nominated music video "Fuck Me, Ray Bradbury," , which went viral. On stage, she has trained with the renowned Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre and performed starring roles such as Roxie Hart in Chicago and the Witch in Into the Woods.

Read the original story on Deadline.

Related Articles