Rachel Bay Jones Joins UNITED STATES OF AL on CBS

Rachel Bay Jones, the Tony-winning star of "Dear Evan Hansen" on Broadway, has joined the cast of the CBS series "United States of Al" in a recurring role for season two.

The United States Of Al is about the friendship between Riley, a Marine combat veteran struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio, and Awalmir (Al), the Interpreter who served with his unit in Afghanistan and has arrived to start a new life in America, according to Deadline.

Jones plays a divorcee named Lois who catches Art's eye. "Breaking Bad" star DEAN NORRIS plays Art, alongside Adhir Kalyan and Parker Young and Al and Riley.

Jones' Broadway credits include Dear Evan Hansen (Tony Award, 2017), Pippin, Hair (Mother, Buddhadalirama); Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (u/s-performed Lucia).

She has also appeared on the television shows "Modern Family" and "God Friended Me," as well as the film "Ben Is Back".