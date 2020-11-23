Rachel Ann Go and Husband Martin Spies Are Expecting First Child

Broadway and West End veteran Rachelle Ann Go (Miss Saigon) and her husband, Martin Spies, have just announced that they are expecting a new member of the family.

Rachelle writes: "Surprise! It's finally here! No more hiding secrets (and bumps)! We're so excited to tell you all about our 2020, which was undoubtedly, and quite literally, a rollercoaster of ups and downs! Martin and I are very happy and excited to share this wonderful new chapter of our lives with you all."

Go is a Filipino singer and international musical theater actress. She began her career by participating in and winning several singing competitions, the first of which was in the long-running Philippine variety show Eat Bulaga! at age eleven. Her debut was in The Little Mermaid, playing the role of Ariel in 2011, for which she won a Best Actress award from BroadwayWorld Philippine Awards; and another in 2013 for Tarzan, playing the role of Jane Porter. Go's theater career continues as she was cast in the 2014 West End revival of the hit musical Miss Saigon, for the role of Gigi Van Tranh. Following this, she was cast in the 30th anniversary staging of Les Miserables in the role of Fantine.[10] She then made her Broadway debut reprising the role of Gigi in the Broadway revival of Miss Saigon in March 2017. Go played the role of Eliza Hamilton in the original West End production of Hamilton.

