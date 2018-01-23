ROCK OF AGES Seeks Venue for 2018 Los Angeles Sit Down Production

Matthew Weaver of Media Weaver Entertainment, announced today plans for a 2018 Los Angeles sit - down production of the critically - acclaimed, international Broadway hit ROCK OF AGES by Chris D'Arienzo.

Nominated for five Tony Awards including Best Musical. ROCK OF AGES features the hits of bands including Journey, Bon Jovi, Night Ranger, REO Speedwagon, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister, and others. Los Angeles - based producer Weaver, who produced ROCK OF AGES on Broadway, holds the exclusive Los Angeles presentation rights through Samuel French.

" Rock of Ages was born and bred in a bar on Hollywood Boulevard and its storyline is about the city and the dreams people come here with. We are thrilled to return home to Los Angeles. We think it's a great theatre town and we're willing to bet on it, " said producer Matthew Weaver.

He added, " We want to present a special homecoming sit - down production of the Broadway musical featuring an immersive experience where theatergoers can eat and drink before, during and after the show. We hope to create the same vibe of all the classic music venues on the Sunset Strip."

Matthew Weaver to Present the Los Angeles Sit - down Production of ROCK OF AGES Media Weaver Entertainment is currently seeking commercial real estate proposals for venues located in Downtown Los Angeles, Hollywood or Koreatown, that feature both a performing space to accommodate up to 500 audience members and a bar / restaurant facility to present the Los Angeles sit - down production of ROCK OF AGES beginning in 2018 with an open - ended run.

Weaver is in discussions about the Los Angeles production with Broadway's ROCK OF AGES original creative team members, director Kristin Hanggi ( Tony Award - nominee for " Best Director " for Rock of Ages ) and choreographer Kelly Devine ( Tony Award - nominee for " Best Choreographer " for Come From Away and Rocky ).

The creative team and cast of the 2018 Los Angeles production will be announced at a later date. ROCK OF AGES takes place in 1987, a small - town girl meets a big - city rocker on the Sunset Strip. They fall in love in Los Angeles ' most famous rock club against a backdrop of ' 80s hits from Journey, Bon Jovi, Poison and more. In 2005, ROCK OF AGES, with book by Chris D'Arienzo and directed by Kristin Hanggi, began workshop productions at the King King bar in Hollywood.

The production had its world premiere in January 2006 at the Vanguard Hollywood and then moved to Ren - Mar Studios where it played to sold - out audiences. In May 2006, ROCK OF AGES played a limited run at the Flamingo in Las Vegas. The production had its Off - Broadway premiere in October 2008 at New World Stages with direction by Hanggi, choreography by Kelly Devine and musical supervision by Ethan Popp.

In 2009, ROCK OF AGES transferred to Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre and officially opened on April 7, 2009 to critical acclaim. The New York Times raved, " Absurdly enjoyable ! About as guilty as pleasures get ! " The New Yorker said, " Is there a Tony Award for badassery, " and Time Out New York exclaimed, " Insanely fun ! Rock and comedy in perfect proportion ! " ROCK OF AGES received five Tony Award nominations including " Best Musical. " The production moved in March 2011 to the Helen Hayes Theatre, where it closed on January 18, 2015 after 22 previews and 2,328 performances.

ROCK OF AGES is listed as the 28 longest running show in Broadway history ( tied with Man of La Mancha ) and grossed over $ 125 million breaking box office records at the Helen Hayes Theatre. The musical has played in London, Mexico City, Toronto, Seoul, Melbourne, Tokyo, Manila, Buenos Aires and many other cites. ROCK OF AGES continues to play worldwide, and rights are available through Samuel French. In 2012, Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema released the film version of ROCK OF AGES directed by Adam Shankman and starring Tom Cruise, Alex Baldwin, Russell Brand, Julianne Hough, Mary J. Blige, and Paul Giamatti.





