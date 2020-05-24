RECAP: Raymond Del Barrio, Sergio Trujillo, Lloyd Culbreath and More Talked About Working with Chita Rivera on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Stars in The House, benefiting The Actors Fund, continued Saturday night (8pm) for An Evening with Chita Rivera and Friends.

Richard Amaro, Sergio Trujillo, and Lloyd Culbreath talked about how they booked Chita Rivera: THE DANCER'S LIFE.

Richard Amaro began, "I got a call to show up and learn 26 numbers in one week. We opened in Vegas with Ben Vereen...and that's how I started 24 odd years ago."

Sergio added, "I had to go through the whole audition process. Rob Marshall was choreographing again. I didn't think I was going to get the show cause I really couldn't sing...I remember the first day, we rehearsed without Chita for the first week and we learned a lot of the numbers and I remember the first day Chita walked into our rehearsal and oh my god I was so nervous because The Chita Rivera was there to watch us dance and I put on a really tight tank top and the best rehearsal clothes I could have and I was just showing off for her cause I wanted her to love me."

Lloyd said, "right after [KISS OF THE SPIDERWOMAN] closed, she asked if I wanted to do the act and then we did it many places. Many places. It was a nice ride."

Robert Montana, Richard Montoya, and Raymond del Barrio talked about their first time working with Chita.

Raymond del Barrio said, "I was first introduced to Chita by the great Scott Selman and I remember Chita grabbed my face because I was glowing I couldn't stand how amazing she was and she just grabbed me and she kissed me and then I feel like the first time I got to work with her I did BROADWAY SINGS THE MUSIC OF JULIE STYNE and Alan Johnson choreographed the piece and I was beside myself. It was the most amazing choreography...I was the young kid who couldn't believe that I got to be on the stage in the number."

