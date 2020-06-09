RECAP: Norm Lewis, Telly Leung, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Michael McElroy Talked About BROADWAY INSPIRATIONAL VOICES on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Stars in the House continued Monday night (8pm) with Guest Host Andréa Burns with guests Broadway Inspirational Voices founder Michael McElroy, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Telly Leung and Norm Lewis.

Michael McElroy of BROADWAY INSPIRATIONAL VOICES talked about the origins of the choir. "There wasn't anything that was really speaking to the heart, to the spirit, that part of you that could not reconcile what was happening to our community [during the AIDS epidemic]...so I grew up in church, I grew up with this incredible music legacy...I knew how much this music meant to me. I knew how much this music healed me. So I wanted to bring it to the theatre community so I asked like 11 friends and we did an evening of Gospel music as a benefit for Broadway Cares and the response was amazing. It was overwhelming because we created a space that was diverse...it was a welcoming space for everybody and people had an opportunity to come and to laugh and to grieve and to cry and to celebrate in their way in an environment that was inclusive and celebrated everybody so that was the first year."

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Telly Leung, and Norm Lewis talked about how they got involved with BROADWAY INSPIRATIONAL VOICES.

Renée began, "I went to Carnegie Mellon with Michael...and eventually, we were in RENT together. I was in a dressing room next to him. I finally wore him down and he invited me to be a member of BROADWAY INSPIRATIONAL VOICES."

Norm said, "I've been asking Michael to join BIV for the longest time and he won't let me in. I just come to all the concerts so that's my connection. No, I think it was the second year...Micheal and I were doing TOMMY on broadway and he recruited me for the gospel choir...I was so honored to be a part of this group."

Telly shared, "I too went to Carnegie Mellon and I heard legends of that group that came before me and of course this amazing choir of Broadway's best voices...Finally, I got to meet Michael. Me, Michael, and Renée did RENT together...my first time singing with the choir was at the gala for the 25th anniversary."

Norm talked about the mission of BROADWAY INSPIRATIONAL VOICES. "The thing about the choir and the thing about Michael is that it's deeper than just the surface of performing. Performing is important and then it's what's behind that...all the outreach, that's what it's all about. The performing part is the door opening but then you get in there and you give the message and the message is of hope...and I feel like at this time especially because we've been saying these things as a culture and a people for so long...right now I see a major shift because everybody in the world is saying Black Lives Matter...It's such a unification...there's a shift out there that's so positive."

Michael McElroy sang "Nature Boy," Andréa Burns sang "Defying Gravity."

