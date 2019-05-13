RAGE OVER TIME Opens June 6th At The Bridge

Rage Over Time, a presentation of one-acts, will run June 6-June 9 at Shetler Studio's The Bridge Theater (244 W. 54th Street).

The evening will feature the world premiere of Art in Motion, written by and starring Tracilyn Jones* (Rapture, Blister, Burn), as well as David Auburn's Amateurs, starring Megan Gaber (Mary's Little Monster) and Curtis Howard* (Off-Broadway's Dedalus Lounge). Both pieces are directed by Timothy Ellis Riley.*

Art in Motion is a painter's exploration through movement, space and time. Struggling with the conflicting forces of a restless spirit and the unfortunate universal laws of gravity, an artist discovers her ultimate desire for a place called home.

Politics and ethics collide in David Auburn's Amateurs when a young woman confronts an older politico about an attack ad he ran against her father years earlier that destroyed her father's career.

Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8:00PM, with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:00PM. Tickets are $20.00 and are available in advance at BrownPaperTickets.com, with limited cash only seating available at the door.

The evening will be stage managed by Mark Ryan Anderson* and house managed by Isaac Jankowski, and will coincide with an art exhibition by Mind's Eye Collection. Equity Approved Showcase.





