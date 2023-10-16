Quincy Tyler Bernstine and Zoe Kazan Complete the Cast of DOUBT: A PARABLE

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced complete casting for John Patrick Shanley’s Tony Award & Pulitzer Prize-winning play Doubt: A Parable, with direction by Tony Award nominee Scott Ellis.

Joining the previously announced Tony & Emmy Award winner Tyne Daly as “Sister Aloysius” and Tony & SAG Award winner Liev Schreiber as “Father Brendan Flynn” are Obie & Lortel Award winner Quincy Tyler Bernstine as “Mrs. Muller” and Drama Desk & Lortel Award nominee Zoe Kazan as “Sister James.”

Tyne Daly and Quincy Tyler Bernstine will make their Roundabout Theatre Company debuts in Doubt: A Parable. Tyne was previously on Broadway in Mothers and Sons (Tony nomination), Master Class, Rabbit Hole (Tony nomination), Gypsy (Tony Award), and most recently, It Shoulda Been You. Quincy made her Broadway debut in In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play). Liev Schreiber was last seen on the Roundabout stage in Betrayal (2000), and Moonlight (1995). Zoe Kazan made her Roundabout debut in Love, Love, Love, and was last seen on Broadway in A Behanding in Spokane.

Doubt: A Parable begins preview performances on Friday, February 2, 2024 and opens officially on Thursday, February 29, 2024. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, April 14, 2024 at the American Airlines Theatre, soon to be renamed the Todd Haimes Theatre, on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

The design team includes David Rockwell (Sets), Linda Cho (Costumes), Kenneth Posner (Lights), and Mikaal Sulaiman (Sound).

Doubt: A Parable, John Patrick Shanley’s Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award®-winning Best Play, returns to Broadway for the first time in nearly two decades. “An inspired study in moral uncertainty” (The New York Times), this modern classic stars Tony Award winners Tyne Daly and Liev Schreiber in a staggering new Roundabout production directed by Scott Ellis. Sister Aloysius, the principal of a Catholic school in a working-class part of the Bronx, is feared by students and colleagues alike. But when she suspects nefarious relations between the charismatic priest Father Flynn and a student, she’s forced to wrestle with what’s fact, what’s fiction, and how much she’ll risk to expose the difference—all the while wrestling with her own bone-deep Doubts.

Preview performances of Doubt: A Parable will play Tuesday through Saturday evening at 8:00PM with Wednesday and Saturday matinees at 2:00PM and Sunday matinees at 3:00PM. Regular performances after opening night will play Tuesday through Friday evening at 7:00PM, and Saturday evening at 8:00PM, with Wednesday and Saturday matinees at 2:00PM and Sunday matinees at 3:00PM. Please visit roundabouttheatre.org for the most up-to-date performance calendar.

BIOGRAPHIES:

TYNE DALY (Sister Aloysius) is a six-time Emmy Award winner, a Tony Award winner and an American Theatre Hall of Fame Inductee. She is perhaps best known on television for her work as title character “Detective Mary Beth Lacey” in the classic CBS series “Cagney & Lacey.” She won four Emmy Awards for her performance in this role, and between herself and co-star Sharon Gless, they won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series six years in a row, a winning streak unmatched in any major category by a show. Additionally, Daly is well known for her Emmy-winning role as Maxine Gray on “Judging Amy,” her Emmy-winning role as Alice Henderson on “Christy,” and as Phyllis in the 2018 revival of “Murphy Brown,” all three on CBS. Daly has been acting on Broadway since 1967, including in hits like Gypsy (1989), for which she won the 1990 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical, The Seagull (1992), Rabbit Hole (2006), and Mothers and Sons (2014). Following a Broadway run, in 2012 she reprised her role as Maria Callas in Master Class in London’s West End. She has appeared on stage in Los Angeles at the Mark Taper Forum, Los Angeles Actors’ Theatre, Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Matrix Theatre and Geffen Playhouse, and been honored with the Ovation Award. In 2018, she performed alongside her brother, Tim Daly, in the Primary Stages production of Downstairs. Her feature films include Zoot Suit, The Enforcer, Hello, My Name is Doris, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, and the double-feature A Bread Factory, for which she earned an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Supporting Female.

LIEV SCHREIBER (Father Flynn) was most recently seen with Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, and Maya Hawke in the Wes Anderson film Asteroid City, which premiered at The Cannes Film Festival. Schreiber also stars as ‘Otto Frank,’ in A Small Light. This summer Schreiber stars with Helen Mirren in Nicholas Martin’s Golda biopic as Henry Kissinger, and Across the River and Into the Trees. This summer Schreiber stars with Helen Mirren in Nicholas Martin’s Golda biopic as Henry Kissinger, and Across the River and Into the Trees. Schreiber is currently in production opposite Nicole Kidman in Netflix’s The Perfect Couple, a limited series adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand’s New York Times bestselling novel. Schreiber starred in Showtime’s critically acclaimed hit series Ray Donovan, for seven seasons. His performance garnered five Golden Globe® Award nominations in the category of Best Actor in a Television Series Drama and three Primetime Emmy® nominations as Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Through his production company Illuminated Content, Schreiber recently starred in Marc Meyers’ Human Capital. His other recent credits include, Isle of Dogs, The French Dispatch, Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse, and Chuck. Schreiber's many feature credits include The 5th Wave, Pawn Sacrifice, The Good Lord Bird, The Butler, Clear History, Salt, X-Men Origins: Wolverine; Defiance, Repo Men, The Manchurian Candidate, Taking Woodstock, Kate & Leopold, and Wes Craven's Scream trilogy. His performance in the 2005 Broadway revival of Glengarry Glen Ross earned him his first Tony Award. He was also nominated for a Tony for his portrayal of Barry Champlain in the 2007 Broadway revival of Eric Bogosian's Talk Radio.

QUINCY TYLER BERNSTINE (Mrs. Muller). NY Theater (selected credits): Evanston Salt Costs Climbing; Marys Seacole (Lucille Lortel Award, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play); Our Lady of 121st Street (Lortel nomination); The Amateurs (Lortel nomination); As You Like It (Lortel nomination); Small Mouth Sounds; Peer Gynt; Grand Concourse (Lortel nomination); 10 out of 12; The Nether; Mr. Burns; Neva (Lortel nomination); We Are Proud to Present a Presentation…; born bad; Red-Handed Otter; Family Week; Ruined (2009 OBIE for Performance, Clarence Derwent, Audelco Awards); In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play); The Misanthrope; A Small, Melodramatic Story; Matt & Ben, ‘nami; (I am) Nobody’s Lunch; The Ladies. Film (selected credits): The Tender Bar, White Noise, Manchester By The Sea, Easy Living, Still Alice, Ned Rifle, Red Hook Summer, While We’re Young, Hungry Hearts, Rachel Getting Married. TV (selected credits): “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies,” “Evil,” “The Equalizer,” “Julia,” “Power Book II: GHOST”, “Ray Donovan”, “The Code”, “Modern Love”, “Power,” “High Maintenance,” “The Good Wife,” “The Blacklist,” “Elementary,” “Blue Bloods,” “Madame Secretary,” “The Leftovers,” “The Strain,” “Chappelle’s Show,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Law & Order: Criminal Intent.” Education: Brown (BA), UCSD (MFA). 2019 OBIE for Sustained Excellence in Performance, Cullman 3rd Award for Extraordinary Creativity (Lincoln Center Theater, 2019); 2015 Lilly Award, Charles Bowden Award from New Dramatists. She is represented by Cornerstone Talent Agency, The Burstein Company, and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

ZOE KAZAN (Sister James) is a film, television and stage actor, as well as a playwright and screenwriter. She previously acted on Broadway in Manhattan Theatre Club’s revival of William Inge’s Come Back, Little Sheba, the world premiere of Martin McDonagh’s A Behanding in Spokane, and the 2008 revival of Chekhov’s The Seagull (Drama Desk nomination). Kazan’s off-Broadway acting credits include: The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie (The New Group), 100 Saints You Should Know (Playwrights Horizons; Lucille Lortel, Drama Desk nominations), Things We Want (The New Group), Angels in America Parts 1 & 2 (The Signature Theatre), Clive (The New Group), When We Were Young and Unafraid (Manhattan Theatre Club), and Love, Love, Love at Roundabout in 2016. Her television credits include the HBO limited series The Plot Against America and Olive Kitteridge (Emmy nomination). Kazan has acted in many films, including She Said, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, The Big Sick, It’s Complicated; and Ruby Sparks, for which she also wrote the screenplay (Independent Spirit Nomination, Best Screenplay). Kazan also co-wrote and co-executive produced the 2018 film Wildlife. As a playwright, Kazan has had four plays produced, including We Live Here (Manhattan Theatre Club) and After the Blast (LCT3). She is currently adapting John Steinbeck’s novel East of Eden as a limited series for Netflix.