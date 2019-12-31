QED Releases Schedule for 01/22 â€“ 01/28

Some of the highlighted events coming to QED from Jan. 22-28, include: fun and friendly comedy with hosts Sue Funke and Katie Compa at Happy Place Comedy (Jan. 22); hosts Johnathan Appel and Zach Lennon-Simon keep the comedy positive at Very Nice People Saying Very Nice Things (Jan. 23); a diverse lineup of comedians ... and a white guy at Token White Guy (Jan. 23); Chris Gersbeck helps those interested in getting a podcast off the ground at Intro to Podcasting (Jan. 25); Queens artist Soraya Navia teaches some basics of needlepoint at Winter Embroidery Workshop (Jan. 25); exploring and exploding myths about mental health at Let's Talk About Mental Health (Jan. 25); sketch comedy blending comedy and theater from Barrett Leddy, Jacob Ready, and Bryton McGrath at Blimpton (Jan. 26); get the facts about artist visas at Immigration Workshop: An Introduction to the Artist Visas (Jan. 28); and, much more!

JANUARY 22-28

i??WED, JAN 22 @ 7:30PM

Happy Place Comedy

Happy Place Comedy is a carefree comedy show with a unique lineup of established and up-and-coming New York City comedians, hosted by Sue Funke and Katie Compa. It's the perfect way to escape your troubles and enjoy a funny and friendly atmosphere [with featured special comfort foods] before taking on the weekend!

THUR, JAN 23 @ 7:30PM

Very Nice People Saying Very Nice Things

The world is a nightmarish trash fire but maybe, for one hour, comedy can make us a little happier. Very Nice People Saying Very Nice Things is a variety show featuring stand-up, storytelling, satire, and music where very nice hosts Johnathan Appel and Zach Lennon-Simon host some very nice performers and they all say very nice things.

THUR, JAN 23 @ 9PM

Token White Guy

The token white guy show is a standup comedy performance hosted by Shenuque Tissera and Vivek Netrakanti where we focus on performers who are from underrepresented groups. Concerned that there won't be a white man to balance out all that diversity? Have no fear! The show will have one token whiteguy ready to go. Come by for a fun inclusive experience where multiple different perspectives will be on stage!

FRI, JAN 24 @ 9:30PM

End of the Line Comedy

The "End of The Line" Comedy Show is the place to be every fourth Friday of the month in Astoria! We've got an awesome lineup of some of NYC's best comedians to end your Friday night with.

SUN, JAN 26 @ 8:30PM

Blimpton

Blimpton is a sketch comedy abomination created by Barrett Leddy, Jacob Ready and Bryton McGrath - three writers/performers who love getting weird. Blimpton features an hour of diverse and off-beat performers from NYC's theater and comedy scenes, brand new sketches guaranteed to melt your mind, and a staged reading of Seashells, an original play about the power and politics of beachfront property.

CLASSES / EVENTS

SAT, JAN 25 @ 12PM

Intro to Podcasting - 2-Hr Workshop

Chris Gersbeck leads a 2-hour intro to podcasting that will cover common topics like: coming up with an idea for your podcast; deciding the best format for your show; equipment you need to get started; general recording & exporting tips in Apple's GarageBand; and, how to get your podcast on iTunes and RSS feeds. By the time you leave this course, you'll see just how affordable and easy it is to get your show to the masses!

SAT, JAN 25 @ 12PM

Winter Embroidery Workshop

Join Queens-based artist Soraya Navia for this beginner embroidery workshop. Using needle and thread, students will learn how to apply several embroidery stitches to a customizable fabric pattern. Students will leave with a finished stitching sampler, a handmade embroidered piece of art (ready to hang on the wall!), and all the supplies needed to continue mastering this popular art form! Navia is a fiber artist and graphic designer based in Queens, NY, who received her BFA in Graphic Design from New York Institute of Technology. Materials included!

SAT, JAN 25 @ 2PM

Let's Talk About Mental Health

Think about all the times you've seen mental illness depicted on TV, in movies, and in the general media. How many times was it NOT mined for humor, shock value, horror, or sensationalism? How often was it made HUMAN and REAL? Come to our show where we hope to explore and explode some of the myths that are still going strong in 2019. The show will feature performers, all of whom will talk about their mental health journey. There will be audience participation in the form of Q&A after each performer speaks.

TUE, JAN 28 @ 6PM

Immigration Workshop: An Introduction to the Artist Visas

Are you Extraordinary? The answer might surprise you. Please join us for a candid and insightful discussion with an immigration lawyer regarding the processes and requirements necessary as well as the most suitable visas for foreign nationals working in the arts in the US. We will focus our conversation on the O-1 (nonimmigrant) visa & EB-1 (immigrant) extraordinary ability green card as well as other options. Profits will go to the Safe Passage Project.





