QED Hosts Transplants Comedy Show

QED presents Transplants Comedy Show Live Backyard show and Zoom by comedians who are not New Yorkers telling jokes and stories about NYC and their hometowns.

Line up:

Sarah Tollemache Colbert (South Africa)

Sam Rubinoff Red Clay Comedy Fest (NJ)

Lindsay Theisan NYCC (South Carolina)

Katie Boyle The Shift Podcast (Ireland)

Santiago Angel Take it outside comedy (Colombia)

Eitan Levine NY Times (NJ)

Danish Maqbool RAMY (NJ)

Dara Jemmott Comedians for Hire (NJ)

July 25th 5:30pm QED 27-16 23rd Avenue, Astoria or via Zoom link.

Tickets $8-15 online:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/transplants-comedy-live-in-person-outdoor-show-tickets-111732837926

