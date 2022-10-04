Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Pulitzer Prize Winner Charles Fuller Passes Away at 83

Mr. Fuller’s creative efforts involve a wide range of theatre, film and television.

Oct. 04, 2022  

Charles Fuller, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for his acclaimed drama A Soldier's Play and Oscar-nominated for his work on the film adaptation A Soldier's Story, died of natural causes on Monday, October 3, 2022 in Toronto with his wife Claire Prieto-Fuller by his side.

He was born on March 5, 1939 and he was 83 at the time of his death. He leaves behind his wife, his son, David Ira Fuller, his daughter in law, four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Fuller received the Dramatists Guild's Flora Roberts Award for his extensive body of work. Mr. Fuller's creative efforts involve a wide range of theatre, film and television. He was a member of The Negro Ensemble Company, where his Zooman and the Sign won him an Obie and A Soldier's Play won him a Pulitzer Prize, Best American Play and an Edgar Award.

Mr. Fuller's adaptation of his play became the 1984 film A Soldier's Story, which was nominated for an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award, and won a Writers Guild of America Award. He has written screenplays for CBS, PBS and Showtime. He has also mentored young playwrights at Cherry Lane Theatre and was commissioned by Cherry Lane to write a play, One Night, which opened there in 2014.

The 2020 Broadway premiere of Fuller's A Soldier's Play won the Tony Award for Best Revival at Roundabout Theatre Company and will begin a National Tour this fall starring Norm Lewis. A Soldier's Play is also being adapted into a limited TV series by Sony Pictures Television.

