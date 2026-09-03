Puerto Rican Animated Film OSKÄR to Screen at The Americas Film Festival of New York

Puerto Rican animated film OSKÄR will be featured at the 2026 edition of The Americas Film Festival of New York (TAFFNY), taking place September 30 through October 9.

Presented as a project of the City College of CUNY and the Center for Worker Education in collaboration with Instituto Cervantes New York and the National Museum of the American Indian, TAFFNY brings together films and filmmakers from North, Central and South America and the Caribbean. Festival programming is free and open to the public.

Directed by Ariel Orama López (AG ORLOZ), OSKÄR is an independently produced animated film that combines traditional animation with artificial intelligence technology. The film has received more than a dozen awards and selections at festivals across the Americas, Europe, Asia and Oceania.

The film has also earned Puerto Rico's first nomination for Best Original Song at the International Sound & Film Music Festival in Croatia. Its international festival run has included recognition for its narrative, direction, technical approach and themes.

“Bringing this work to the emblematic Smithsonian and the heart of New York is a triumph for our Island's independent cinema and proof that new visual narratives know no boundaries,” said Orama López.

The Americas Film Festival of New York is now in its 13th year and presents premieres, award-winning films and other selections alongside discussions designed to foster cultural exchange among filmmakers, students, industry professionals and audiences across the Americas.

The 2026 festival will take place September 30 through October 9 in New York City.

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