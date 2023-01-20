According to various sources, Primary Stages Artistic Director Andrew Leynse has passed away from complications due to an infection. He is survived by his wife, actress Mary Bacon, and son, Abadi Bacon Leynse.

Members of the theatrical community have offered their condolences via social media, including those at the York Theatre Company, and the Colorado New Play Festival, for which he was a board member.

With heavy hearts, we say good-bye to Andrew Leynse, friend, board member and former Artistic Director of the Colorado New Play Festival. The theatre community has lost a giant and we have lost a great and dear friend. May all our thoughts and prayers be with his family. - Colorado New Play Festival (@cnpfSteamboat) January 20, 2023

Andrew Leynse was the Artistic Director at Primary Stages. He has produced, managed, and directed in the New York Theatre community for more than twenty years. Andrew began his career at Primary Stages after graduating from Carnegie Mellon's Directing Program. At Castle Hill Productions, he produced over twenty productions on and off-Broadway. Upon returning to Primary Stages as Artistic Director, he oversaw their move to 59E59 Theaters, to The Duke on 42nd Street, and most recently to their move to The Cherry Lane Theatre. Primary Stages productions have received considerable critical acclaim, including Tony, Obie, AUDELCO, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and Drama Desk (among others) awards and nominations. Primary Stages received the Lucille Lortel Outstanding Body of Work Award in 2008. Andrew is also the Artistic Director of Perry-Mansfield's New Works Festival in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, where he directed The Cherry Sisters Revisited by Dan O'Brien, The Receptionist by Adam Bock, Spiced Vodka by Rinne Groff, and Mama Hated Diesels by Randall Myler and Dan Wheetman. Andrew has taught for Carnegie Mellon University, The Tepper Semester Syracuse University, and Primary Stages ESPA.