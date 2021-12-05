President Biden Honors Stephen Sondheim at Kennedy Center Honorees Reception

Click Here for More Articles on STEPHEN SONDHEIM

Today, President Biden delivered remarks at the Kennedy Center Honorees Reception. During the event, he explained that the late Stephen Sondheim's legacy would live on for generations.

He later tweeted about his thoughts on Sondheim he mentioned at the reception:

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Stephen Sondheim's work will be discovered and rediscovered for generations to come. As I mentioned during tonight's Kennedy Center Honorees Reception at the White House, Sondheim was in a class of his own as a composer and lyricist.</p>— President Biden (@POTUS) <a href="https://twitter.com/POTUS/status/1467639321230458882?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 5, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

You can watch President Biden's full remarks from the reception here:

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Tune in as I deliver remarks at the Kennedy Center Honorees Reception. <a href="https://t.co/LuBrtl36U2">https://t.co/LuBrtl36U2</a></p>— President Biden (@POTUS) <a href="https://twitter.com/POTUS/status/1467617612221792256?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 5, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

As BroadwayWorld reported, Stephen Sondheim passed away at the age of 91 on November 26. The legendary composer is widely acknowledged as the most innovative, most influential, and most important composer and lyricist in modern Broadway history.