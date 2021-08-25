Pop-Up Ferris Wheel Takes Visitors For a Spin in Times Square

A ferris wheel has been built in Times Square and is taking visitors for a spin for a limited time only!

The Times Square Wheel is a once in a lifetime experience in the middle of Times Square. The 110 foot tall giant ferris wheel will showcase the crossroads of the world as never seen before.

Experience sensory overload by billions pixels as you soar 110 feet thru a canyon of spectacular billboards. Come and share this spectacular experience with friends and family all over the world.

The limited time pop-up will be available through September 12.

Tickets can be bought online or in person.

Ticket prices:

$15 per person for children 2-10

$20 per person for general admission

$35 per person for VIP / Skip the line

Learn more at https://timessquarewheel.nyc/.