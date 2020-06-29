Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest, Ariana DeBose

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts- a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 150 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features Tony-nominated actress Ariana DeBose! DeBose is known for her varying roles on stage as well as on screen. DeBose is perhaps best known for her role as "Disco Donna" in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, which earned her a 2018 Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. For the same role, she was nominated for a Drama League Award for "Distinguished Performance" and won a Chita Rivera Award for "Outstanding Female Dancer in a Broadway Show."

DeBose recently wrapped production on Ryan Murphy's Netflix adaptation of the hit-Broadway musical THE PROM, where she stars as Alyssa alongside Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, and James Corden. In December, DeBose will be seen in Steven Spielberg's highly anticipated reimagining of the Academy Award-winning musical WEST SIDE STORY. DeBose was chosen from thousands of actresses to portray the iconic role of Anita, which earned Rita Moreno an Oscar in 1962.

In 2015, DeBose appeared alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda in the groundbreaking, Tony-winning musical Hamilton as a member of the original cast in both the Broadway and off-Broadway productions. A film version of the production will be released on Disney+ in July. After her departure from Hamilton in 2016, DeBose completed a run as Jane in the original Broadway cast of A Bronx Tale.

Her additional theater credits include: Leading Player in the Tony Award-winning revival of Pippina??, Mary Wilson of The Supremes in a??Motown The Musical, a??Nautica in Andy Blankenbuehler's a??Bring It On: The Musical and ensemble in Stephen Sondheim's a??Company.a?? Other credits include: a??The Breaks a??(VH1), a??Blue Bloods (CBS), OLTL's Star Crossed Lovers Series and Season 6 of a??So You Think You Can Dance (FOX), where she was a top-20 finalist.

