Podcast: 'Keith Price's Curtain Call' on the Red Carpet at the Drama Desks

The penultimate award show leading up to the Tony Awards is the Drama Desk Awards. It is a celebration of both Broadway and Off Broadway theater. In addition to the standard performance prizes for acting, music, sets, writing, and costumes, there are other categories like, Fight Coordinating, Hair and Wigs, Projections, and more. I fortunately got a chance to work the Red Carpet and the Press Room. I love working the Drama Desk Awards, because I get the chance to meet some of the new voices that are making interesting and innovative theater.

The list of nominees and winners show the vitality and ingenuity of American theater today. Its also one of the last chances that I get to either meet or briefly interview Tony Award nominees. Please enjoy some of the frenzy and fun of the red carpet excitement with me, as well as, a few intimate moments with some of this year's winners.

Red Carpet Part 1 with The Kuperman Brothers, Phil LaDuca David Yazbeck*, Rachel Howke, Robert Horn*, Scott Ellis, Sydney James Harcourt, Peter Negrini, Katherine Freer, Camille A. Brown, Debra Monk, Jamie Brewer*, Mark Sonnenblick, Jamie Roderick, Erin Treadway, Megan Hill, David Neumann, Brandon Uranowitz, and Rachel Chavkin.

Red Carpet Part 2 with Joe Iconis, George Salazar, Dominique Morriseau, Justin Ellington, Soara Joye Ross, Edwin Donovan, Arnie Burton, Sam Hunter, Leslie Kritzer, Liza Jessie Peterson, Denis Jones, Mary Testa, Steven Skybell, and Patrick Vaill.

