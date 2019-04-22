Podcast Exclusive: The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales Welcomes Micaela Diamond

Podcast Exclusive: The Theatre Podcast with Alan Seales: Micaela Diamond

Micaela Diamond traded in freshman year for opening night and is loving every moment.

This powerhouse 19 year old is currently making her Broadway debut as Babe in The Cher Show. This New Jersey/New York native has been training her whole life for this and is taking the world by storm.

Micaela began dancing at 2 years old. She quickly out grew all of her local dance studios so her mother opened her own studio. When she was 11 years old, Micaela and her mother moved from New Jersey into New York to pursue a career in musical theater. A week before she was going to start her freshman year at Carnegie Mellon, Micaela got the call that she would be staring in The Cher Show on broadway.

In this episode, Micaela discusses:

How singing always made her feel bigger and seen when she was a child

How she navigates negative thoughts to ultimately keep a positive outlook

She loves not being a normal teen and using her voice to represent the bisexual and larger queer community

What it means to her to be of the lucky few to help secure Cher, one of our generation's biggest legends, in the Broadway history books

What is The Theatre Podcast?

A weekly release of intimate, personal conversations with theatre's biggest talents showcasing what makes them human. Featuring stars of the stage and the producers, stage managers, directors, press and marketing agents, theatre owners and other creatives of this industry. Hosted by Alan Seales. Produced by Jillian Hochman. Music by Jukebox the Ghost.

Visit TheTheatrePodcast.com to listen to more episodes.





