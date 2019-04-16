Podcast Exclusive: The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales Welcomes Loren Lott

Podcast Exclusive: The Theatre Podcast with Alan Seales: Loren Lott (aka Loren Sharice)

She saved the day during her time in Once On This Island and is now living it up in La La Land as a regular on The Young And The Restless.

Loren Lott is the brilliant Broadway belter, turned TV star. She has appeared on Broadway in Motown the Musical and Once on this Island after making it to the top 16 in American Idol season 14. She is now playing Ana Hamilton in The Young and the Restless.

In this episode, Loren discusses:

Her views on getting an education while in the entertainment industry

Saving the day when she stepped into the lead role of Ti Moune during Once On This Island

Some hidden secrets about her time on American Idol, including what made her hair fall out

Her future goals and where she would like her career to go

What is The Theatre Podcast?

A weekly release of intimate, personal conversations with theatre's biggest talents showcasing what makes them human. Featuring stars of the stage and the producers, stage managers, directors, press and marketing agents, theatre owners and other creatives of this industry. Hosted by Alan Seales. Produced by Jillian Hochman. Music by Jukebox the Ghost.

Visit TheTheatrePodcast.com to listen to more episodes.





