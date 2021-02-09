Podcast: BroadwayRadio Chats with Howard Sherman about 'Another Day's Begun: Thornton Wilder's Our Town in the 21st Century'

On today's episode of "Today on Broadway," BroadwayRadio's Matt Tamanini talks to arts administrator, activist, and writer Howard Sherman. Sherman recently released his first book, "Another Day's Begun: Thornton Wilder's Our Town in the 21st Century" in which he presents oral histories of a dozen productions of the 1938 play that took place from 2002 through 2019. It is a wonderful look at the unique and vital messages that Wilder's play has been bringing to audiences for over 80 years. "Another Day's Begun" is on sale now, where ever quality books are sold.

A work of startling originality when it debuted in 1938, Thornton Wilder's OUR TOWN evolved to be seen by some as a vintage slice of early 20th Century Americana, rather than being fully appreciated for its complex and eternal themes and its deceptively simple form. This unique and timely book shines a light on the play's continued impact in the 21st century and makes a case for the healing powers of Wilder's text to a world confronting multiple crises.

Through extensive interviews with more than 100 artists about their own experience of the play and its impact on them professionally and personally - and including background on the play's early years and its pervasiveness in American culture - "Another Day's Begun" shows why this particular work remains so important, essential, and beloved.

